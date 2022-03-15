Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery running for Dawson County Sheriff

COZAD — Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery is pursuing a goal he has held for many years, to be the Sheriff of Dawson County.

Montgomery is no stranger to law enforcement, having started out his career in Saline County in 1988. He then served in the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years, rising in the ranks to lieutenant.

He then served with the Cozad Police Department for 10 years, briefly returning to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and working for Union Pacific for two years. He returned to the Cozad Police Department where he has served as chief for the past five years.

When asked about his interest in the law enforcement profession, Montgomery said it is the only thing he has wanted to do from a young age. He said it is a challenging career but noted he enjoys interacting with people.

On seeking the position of sheriff, Montgomery said he has been in a supervisory role in law enforcement for the majority of his career and he enjoys it. However, he said law enforcement leaders need to be cognizant of the changes happening in the profession.

On one side, Montgomery noted the political climate and said recent national events have left the law enforcement profession with a black eye. He did note Dawson County and its residents have been highly supportive of their law enforcement officers over the years.

Montgomery said retaining and recruiting law enforcement officers has become more difficult in recent years but noted positive bills that have been introduced into the Nebraska Legislature that will help increase wages and aid hiring.

If elected, Montgomery said he plans to expand the investigation services of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and make those services available to the communities throughout the county.

As an example, Montgomery said Cozad has a smaller department of eight members and working on investigations can be delayed by being called for service throughout the community. He would like to see Dawson County Sheriff Office investigators providing aid.

Montgomery said he would expand the division to help local law enforcement departments in the county. “They will have that (support) if I am elected,” he said.

Montgomery also said that he would ensure deputies are not operating on their own.

Montgomery described his style as, “lead from the front.”

He also noted he is a, “huge believer in education,” and would work to provide additional training resources for deputies. Montgomery noted perfection is expected of law enforcement officers when they are working and said additional training can help prepare them for situations they encounter.

As the sheriff’s office also operates the Dawson County Jail, Montgomery said he would work to ensure that the correctional officers are just as highly trained as the deputies on the road. He said it is not a simple matter to deal with inmates in a fair and impartial manner.

Montgomery said he would seek to have, “a great relationship,” with the Dawson County Commissioners and noted they have been supportive of law enforcement through wages and other areas.

The Primary Election for the area is May 10, 2022.