Cozad man charged in connection with Paradise City shooting

KEARNEY — A Cozad man has been charged in connection with a shooting at the Paradise City strip club in July.

Corey Brestel, 24, has been charged with possession of a defaced firearm, a Class 3 felony, and carrying a concealed weapon – first offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Brestel was arraigned in Buffalo County Court Aug. 24 and a preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. Brestel’s bail was set at $2,500.

According to Buffalo County Court documents, at 12:39 a.m. July 31, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Paradise City near Elm Creek, where a man had been shot and another had severe facial injuries.

Upon arrival, law enforcement learned that Richard Rios, 29, had been taken by private vehicle to the Lexington Regional Health Center. Rios had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Law enforcement also found that Mitchell Hahn, 49, had suffered severe facial injuries from an assault. He was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Christopher Reitz, 38, told law enforcement that he and Hahn were both associates of the Tribesman motorcycle group and were approached outside Paradise City by about 30 members of the Homietos motorcycle group.

Security footage showed about 30 subjects surrounding Reitz and Hahn. One of the Homietos group began striking Hahn in the face with what was found to be a large threaded nut tied to a bandana. A single gunshot is heard and Rios is seen stumbling around and then is helped into a vehicle.

Law enforcement later made contact with the vehicle; it was found that Brestel was the driver. After Rios was taken to the hospital, the vehicle was towed as evidence by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, a handgun and motorcycle vest could be seen through the window.

A search warrant for the vehicle was obtained and deputies found several firearms. On the passenger floorboard was a 12-gauge shotgun with the serial number allegedly filed off and the buttstock removed. On the driver’s floorboard was a 10 mm handgun, and under the passenger seat was a 9 mm handgun.

Also located in the vehicle was a paycheck stub for Brestel from his employer issued July 28.

Brestel was arrested and first lodged in the Dawson County Jail before being transported to the Buffalo County Jail.