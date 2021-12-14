Cozad Haymakers trade loss-win against the Hershey Panthers

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers girls fell in their home match against the Hershey Panthers, while the boys secured a close win on Friday, Dec. 10.
Panther’s offensive scoring quickly outpaces Lady Haymakers
Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson said while the loss to Hershey was tough, he was still proud of the team’s effort and intensity, “we never gave up at all; we kept playing until the end.”
Of their opponent, Gilson said Hershey, “is a very solid team, they looked to shoot first, always.”
Gilson said Cozad caught the Panthers on the night when their shots always seemed to hit, “I wish it had been the other way around.”
When encountering solid teams, Gilson said his team needs to handle the ball better to prevent turnovers. “We have to execute on offense, we have to make crisp passes and be able to make good screens.”
When it comes to shooting proficiency, Gilson said that will come in time, he said the girls need to get use to someone being in their face when they go to make a shot. “When we play better teams, they are going to have people in their face all the time.”
Gilson was complimentary of Regan Armagost (5) for her senior leadership. “She handled the ball, handled the pressure and handled the floor tonight.”
Looking to future practices, Gilson said they need to work on their transition defense.
The Lady Panthers came out on the prowl on offense, scoring 16 points and holding the Lady Haymakers to six points in the first quarter. It looked similar in the second quarter, with 10 points for Hershey and seven points scored by Cozad.
After halftime, Hershey’s offense kept humming along, scoring 18, while on defense they held Cozad to eight points. The scene was repeated in the fourth quarter, with 15 points scored by Hershey and only five by Cozad.
The final score was 59-26, in favor of the Panthers.
Cozad’s offensive effort was led by Makaia Baker (12) who scored nine points, Megan Dyer (14) had seven points and Karyn Burkholder (2) had six points.
With the loss, the Lady Haymakers are 1-2 on the season, their Saturday game vs Valentine was postponed due to inclement weather. Their next match is a home game, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, against the McCook Bison, who are 3-2 after a win against the Lakin, Kan., Broncs.
Haymakers find a way to grind out a win against the Panthers
Cozad Boys Head Coach Nick Broz said he was proud of how his team continued to fight, even after they found themselves in several difficult situations. “We found a way to grind it out,” he said.
Broz said his team has found themselves in three close games and have found a way to win each time. “It’s a positive that we are able to overcome obstacles, not play our best basketball I feel, but still beat a well-coached Hershey squad.”
On defense, Broz said his squad is doing a, “very good job,” but on offense he said they need to be more proficient and get scores from a variety of players. He said on the coaching level he needs to find a better way to set some of his players up in position to score.
The game was close throughout all quarters, Hershey scored 10 out of the gate, with Cozad close with nine points of their own. Cozad’s defense held the Panthers to six points while they put up 13 in the second quarter.
The third quarter was evenly matched, with Hershey scoring 15 points to Cozad’s 13 points. It was the same in the fourth quarter, 17 points to Cozad, 16 points to Hershey.
The final score was 52-47.
Offensively, the Haymakers were led by Jacob Weatherly (1) who put up 16 points, Nathan Engel (23) had 10 points, while Cash Chytka (4) had eight points and Tag Sassali (14) put up the only two three pointers for Cozad and had eight points overall.
For free throws, Weatherly made eight on 11 attempts, Engel was two for two, Monty Brooks (0) was two for three and Cord Chytka (5) was one for two, same for Nolan Wetovick (15).
Cash Chytka and Engel both led with seven rebounds, Chytka had five on offense and two on defense, Engel had two on offense and five on defense. Weatherly and Cord Chytka both had four rebounds, Weatherly, two on offense, two on defense; Chytka had one on offense and three on defense.
Weatherly, Cash Chytka, Cord Chytka and Noah Shoemaker (22) each had two steals.
With the win, the Haymakers are 3-0 on the season after their Saturday match against Valentine was postponed to a later date. Their next match is a home game against the Cambridge Trojans on Thursday, Dec. 16. The Trojans are 4-0 after a 61-27 win over the South Loup Bobcats.