Cozad Haymakers trade loss-win against the Hershey Panthers

Broz said his team has found themselves in three close games and have found a way to win each time. “It’s a positive that we are able to overcome obstacles, not play our best basketball I feel, but still beat a well-coached Hershey squad.”

On defense, Broz said his squad is doing a, “very good job,” but on offense he said they need to be more proficient and get scores from a variety of players. He said on the coaching level he needs to find a better way to set some of his players up in position to score.

The game was close throughout all quarters, Hershey scored 10 out of the gate, with Cozad close with nine points of their own. Cozad’s defense held the Panthers to six points while they put up 13 in the second quarter.

The third quarter was evenly matched, with Hershey scoring 15 points to Cozad’s 13 points. It was the same in the fourth quarter, 17 points to Cozad, 16 points to Hershey.

The final score was 52-47.

Offensively, the Haymakers were led by Jacob Weatherly (1) who put up 16 points, Nathan Engel (23) had 10 points, while Cash Chytka (4) had eight points and Tag Sassali (14) put up the only two three pointers for Cozad and had eight points overall.