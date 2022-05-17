Cozad Community Health System Names New CEO

COZAD — The Cozad Community Health System Board of Directors has named Robert Dyer as CEO effective immediately.

Originally from Hyannis, Nebraska, Robert received a Bachelors degree in Chemical Sciences, from Wayne State College, graduating with Honors and later earned his Master of Physical Therapy degree in 2001, graduating with Distinction. A firm believer in lifelong learning he later completed his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from UNMC in 2005. He was first employed at Alliance Physical Therapy in Alliance, Nebraska. Dyer noted that in 2002 he decided to take a position at CCHS “As the result of an excellent clinical experience he had at CCHS, when he was a physical therapy intern in the Fall of 1999.” He enjoyed the people of the health system and Cozad positioned him and his soon to be wife Ann, half-way between both of their parents.

Dyer brings an impressive resume to the table, being a Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist, as well as being Board Certified in Wound Care. Dyer was instrumental in the development of CCHS Wound Clinic where there are now three Board Certified staff to serve our community. He has also been a very active member of the American Physical Therapy Association, (APTA), where he served on the Executive Board, as Central District Chairman of the Nebraska Physical Therapy Association (NPTA). Later he was elected Chief Delegate to the National Assembly. In 2010, Robert was the recipient of the NHA “Caring Kind” Award and in 2018 received the NPTA “Clinical Excellence Award.” He was also Co-Chair for the Midwest Caucus in 2017-2018. Currently Dyer serves on the Rural Health Advisory Committee for UNMC.

Dyer did not take the decision to apply for the CEO position lightly, stating “It was never my intent to become the CEO of a health system. I would never choose to do this in another community. I have always given my therapy patients 100%, and will miss working with them as they have taught me so much. With the support and expertise of my coworkers, I will continue to give my best effort to move our health system forward so we can do the best job possible for our patients, community and employees.”

Al Svajgr, Chairman of the Board stated, “The Board of Directors, following interviews with the top three candidates, and polling our employees, unanimously chose to offer the CEO position to Robert Dyer.” Svajgr went on, “Robert continues to have a strong desire to make our hospital system the healthcare provider of choice for our Cozad residents and those in our greater community.”

Robert and his wife Ann, have three children, Megan, Jason, and Brooke. They are active members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where Robert serves as an Elder and Ann plays the piano and teaches Midweek classes. They enjoy watching their children as they participate in school activities.