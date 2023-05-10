COZAD — In a continuation of the Cozad Community Chats at the Wilson Public Library, City Administrator Nikki Schwanz provided updates about the municipal goings-on during the morning of Wednesday, May 10.

Schwanz said she has been in her position of city administrator for three years, having served in the same position in O’Neill for 20 years before relocating to Dawson County.

Schwanz covered the basics of the cities elected officials and department heads.

The city government is made up by Mayor Marcus Kloepping and council members, David Hernandez, Jordan Curtice, Ron Olds and Torrey Kloppenborg.

City Administration: Schwanz and Brandi Kloepping – Clerk/Treasurer

Police: Nick Reynolds – Chief

Library: Laurie Yocoum – Director

Parks: Jimmy Weinmaster – Public Services Commissioner and Zach Priel - Foreman

Pool: Jimmy Weinmaster – Public Services Commissioner and Kelly Peden

Cemetery: Jimmy Weinmaster – Public Services Commissioner and Zach Priel – Foreman

Fire/Ambulance: Jason Schneider – Fire Chief

Street: Jimmy Weinmaster – Public Services Commissioner and Travis Lee – Foreman

Sanitation: Jimmy Weinmaster – Public Services Commissioner and Travis Lee – Foreman

Water/Sewer: Troy Franzen – Commissioner

Electric: Jerry Fales – Commissioner

Schwanz then turned to strategic planning and capital improvement projects. She noted the city has been reactive to issues in the past but they are working to being proactive.

One of the ongoing projects that have received a number of questions is the city pool renovations. Schwanz said a study was done and it found the pool needed around $5 million in renovations.

Items were prioritized and a new electric and pit system is being installed, as well as a new wading pool for young children with a zero depth entrance. The second phase of restoration will likely take place within three to four years, with much more extensive concrete work being planned.

Schwanz had been told that the ongoing work to the street and storm sewer system is one of the largest infrastructure projects undertaken by the city.

The premise is simple, if concrete on a street needs removed for any reason, the water and sewer lines are checked to see if they need replaced or fixed before any new concrete is poured. This has been done across the community.

Schwanz said the street work can be inconvenient for travel, but noted that it is important 100th Meridian residents see their tax dollars at work.

One area that Schwanz has been working is the Creative District Designation. This program is run by the Nebraska Arts Council with laws passed by the Nebraska Legislature that will utilize the arts as an economic driver, support communities in Nebraska in telling their stories and elevating the value of the arts.

In 2024, there will be grants available that only communities with the Creative District Designation can access and given the art history and background of Cozad, it seemed like a perfect fit, Schwanz said.

In fact, as a relative newcomer to the community, Schwanz said she was, “astounded by how many art groups there were in Cozad,” and called the town, “one of the artsiest I have ever been in.”

“Cozad has been known for its creative place making initiatives such as our giant art sculptures, are active art clubs, community music events, downtown historic district and of course our local museums and attractions. Being designated as a creative arts district will enhance, promote and expand our art community with the intent of driving economic growth and enriching the quality of life,” Schwanz said.

To that end, Schwanz ensured that Cozad was certified as a Creative District in December 2022.

“With the designation of a creative district, it allows our community to focus our economic activity around the arts culture and heritage of Cozad. The district will also have a direct impact and compliment the non-art businesses such as restaurants, offices, retail, housing and lodging,” Schwanz said.

The city has also been playing its part to bring more housing to Cozad.

Through the rural workforce housing fund, the city has received $700,000 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, $200,000 from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority and $500,000 from local sources.

These funds have gone toward rental rehabilitations, multi-family and single family new construction and upper story downtown apartments.

Thanks to other federal investments, in 2015, 13 homes were rehabilitated and between 2018-2020, 25 additional homes were improved.

Another project in the works for Cozad is the baseball/softball complex on the north side of the community. The proposed layout is four diamonds and the estimated cost for the first phase, or one baseball diamond is $3,931,000.

Schwanz said a shovel ready grant was awarded in the amount of $1,500,000 for the project.

Part of Schwanz’s job is securing funds to be used for various projects, from the NDE a $1.5 million loan at zero percent for 30 years and 25 percent forgivable has been sourced to replace meters and water lines.

A $188,075 loan to replace sewer lines was acquired during the 2022 capital improvements project and a $4 million loan was secured for upgrades to the Water resource Recovery Facility, known as the wastewater treatment plant.

Schwanz also touched on the nuisance program which was put in place before she became the city administrator. She noted it has been tough for some residents but said that the program is important.

Over 50 nuisance properties have been cleared and Schwanz said the city council will continue to prioritize the issue every year. She also noted hundreds of properties have been cleaned thanks to letters that have been sent out, prior to the mayor and council getting involved.

There are several legislative bills that Schwanz has kept her eye on, the first being LB 77 which allowed a person to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in the state.

The bill does outline places where a person is not allowed to carry a concealed handgun when the owner or employer of a place prohibits it. Schwanz said any Cozad businesses wishing to prohibit this should place signage at the doors or front of their establishment.

LB 629 would require that appraised values covering total housing construction costs and changing what is considered preparation for land parcels for affordable housing to include costs and fees associated with legal land surveys and the development of access to essential utilities.

LB 224 would create the aid to municipalities act and allow for grants that would pay for infrastructure projects within a community. The legislature would appropriate $15 million each fiscal year to be spread to communities in competition for the funds.

One of the projects that could be included with the bill is the rehabilitation of former business and manufacturing sites, which Schwanz said Cozad would qualify for regarding the former Tenneco site.

Schwanz closed with different ways community needs could be addressed. She said the city’s technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and communications need to be updated.

Infrastructure needs to be expanded for new commercial and industry projects. To do so, a water capacity study and a storm drainage study need to be distributed.

The city also needs to address aging facilities such as the shared building of the police and fire departments and the street and sanitation department.

Most importantly, Schwanz said all of this needs done while managing what taxes are being asked of from the community. She noted the city tries its best to keep the tax levy the same, but residents might see increases due to the improvements being made around the community, even if the levy is not increased.

Schwanz said she can be contacted at cityadmin@cityofcozad.com or by calling 308-784-3906.