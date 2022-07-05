COVID-19 risk dial rises into ‘moderate’ level in the Two Rivers district

LEXINGTON — For the first time since late March, the Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial was moved into the yellow “moderate” zone.

The dial released last Thursday reflected an increase from the June 22 “low” level the dial has been in for the past several months. It reflects a steady rise in COVID-19 in recent weeks in certain areas and rising cases in people over the age of 60.

Two Rivers said 593 cases of COVID have been recorded in the seven-county area since June 1, and the weekly positive test rate has tripled in the last six weeks. Over half of all COVID-19 tests conducted in Phelps County in the past month have been positive.

That compares to 507 cases recorded in Two Rivers between May 25-June 22. During that time, 25 percent of COVID-19 tests at hospitals and clinics were positive.

In the last week, 187 cases of COVID have been reported in the region, and 30 percent of all tests conducted at hospitals and clinics have been positive. In the past month, between 25 percent and 33 percent of tests conducted on people aged 60 and over have been positive.

As of Wednesday morning, 12 COVID patients were hospitalized in the Two Rivers counties of Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

As of Wednesday, 53 percent of the 97,000 people in the Two Rivers region had received the minimum dose of COVID vaccines, while 49 percent are fully vaccinated and have received at least one booster shot, including 75 percent of people aged 60 and over.

Two Rivers offers COVID testing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its offices at 516 W. 11th St., Kearney. Pre-registration is required. Visit trphd.org and click on COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are available at healthcare providers, pharmacies or Two Rivers. For a schedule of Two Rivers vaccination clinics, visit www.trphd.org.

Returning positive tests and percentages of those tests have been trending upward across the state. The week of June 18 saw 2,810 positive tests, the next week there were 3,152 positive tests.

The percentage of positive tests was around 12.8 percent at the start of June, by the end of the month this figure increased to 16.5 percent.