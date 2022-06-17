Community Development Agency approves agreement for construction of senior townhomes along 18th St.

LEXINGTON — The Community Development Agency approved a development agreement for the construction of senior townhomes along the newly paved portion of 18th St. in northwest Lexington.

The Lexington CDA met on Monday, June 13 to discuss the agreement with Cure Homes, LLC, a company registered in Lincoln that is a “new middle-to-upper, active living, senior housing model that is uniquely designed for aging in place,” per their social media page.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the 18th St. extension west of N. Erie St. has been completed and all of the infrastructure is in place on the nine residential lots on the of north side the newly paved portion and south of The Concord development.

The agreement calls for the lots to be conveyed from the CDA to Cure Homes so they can construct 16 senior townhouse units, in fourplexes, within 24 months of the agreement being signed.

A phase one would build the first fourplex on the corner of W. 18th and N. Eire St., while a phase two would construct the rest, based on resident feedback, preferences, interest, etc.

The townhouses would be designed for the “age in place” model, feature zero grade entries, wider doors and hall ways, a single car garage, among other features.

When asked by CDA members about care for lawns, Pepplitsch said a home owners association (HOA) would be set up to help handle maintenance, similar to The Concord’s current HOA set-up.

Concord resident, Rex Scott, spoke during the discussion and said he was pleased to see more senior homes being added to the area. He also noted he had viewed Cure Homes’ website and complimented their designs.

Another Concord resident, Rodney Holtz, brought up concerns about parking on 18th St. and the amount of traffic trying to reach Sandoz on school mornings, including buses.

Holtz noted several area residents’ park boats and trailers on the street and it makes the street narrow when two vehicles are attempting to pass.

Pepplitsch and Mayor John Fagot said that involved code enforcement, but it was the cities goal to not have large implements parked on the city streets.

The CDA approved the development agreement.

The last item of business was a resolution recommending a proposed redevelopment plan to add self-storage on lots south of Commerce Road, east of Eilers Machine & Welding.

Colten Venteicher, a Gothenburg attorney, appeared representing Hamilton Builders, LLC. They have expressed interest in creating self-storage units on the lots. According to the Nebraska Secretary of State site, Hamilton Builders is registered to Jodi Hamilton of North Platte.

The initial plan is to add 150-200 storage units on the east lot first and then possibly create storage for larger items, recreational vehicles as an example, on the west lot in the future. The area would be paved and fenced in, with only one gate for access.

The purchase price for the property is $67,500.00, according to the option agreement. It was noted the Lexington area is underserved regarding self-storage units.

“Phase One, which will begin in June of 2022, will include the construction of 3 separate self-storage buildings consisting of 27,000 square feet. Phase Two, which is anticipated to begin in 2023, will consist of 4 separate storage buildings consisting of 36,000 square feet. Phase Three, which is anticipated to begin in 2025, will consist of one 10,000 square foot storage building containing larger 20 x 50 feet self-storage units,” per the redevelopment plan.

Hamilton Builders is requesting around $650,000.00 in tax increment financing (TIF) funds. Venteicher said the TIF funds allow them to, “build out, but not up,” referencing the infrastructure work for the area.

Venteicher also noted, without the TIF funds, the project could not go forward due to financiers concerns about the ongoing supply chain issues and rising inflation.

The CDA approved the resolution, which will go before the city council for their approval and if so, will come back to the CDA for one final approval.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said there will be more projects requesting TIF funding coming in the near future.