Coaches Spotlight: Haymaker Wrestling Head Coach Derek Hammerlun

LEXINGTON — Haymaker Head Wrestling Coach has a decorated background on and off the mat.

Hammerlun is originally from O’Neill, Nebraska where he graduated in 1991. He attended Chadron State College with a dual major in English and Social Studies with coaching endorsements in football, wrestling and track. He graduated from Chadron in 1997.

Hammerlun is currently in his 26th year of teaching; seven years at Medicine Valley and 19 years as a Haymaker.

From the fall of 1997 to the spring of 2004, Hammerlun taught seventh and ninth grade English and eighth grade Social Studies at Medicine Valley. He found his way to the Cozad area where he took a job as a freshman English teacher for 12 years. In 2017, Hammerlun transitioned to the 10th grade World History and ninth grade World Geography teacher.

As far as his coaching career, Hammerlun had previously coached seven years at Medicine Valley and is currently on his 19th year in Cozad.

The wrestling 2022-2023 season is fast approaching and Hammerlun said, “I’m excited to begin the challenge of adding to Cozad’s rich tradition in wrestling with this year’s squad. We have a lot of great guys on this year’s team that enjoy the sport and understand the commitment level needed to be successful at a high level in this sport. This is a team of guys that I’m confident the community can rally behind.”

Hammerlun has coached 130 state wrestling qualifiers, 56 state medalists as well as many top 10 wrestlers and top five teams in Class D, Class C and Class B over the years.

Currently, Hammerlun has coached six State Champions in his career. In 2002, he coached Rusty Taper of Medicine Valley in the 145 pound weight class. In 2007, at 171 pounds from Cozad was Ryan Levell. In 2010, in 189 pound weight class was Haymaker Tanner Sturgeon. From Cozad in 2014 were Brian Messersmith at 132 pounds and Alex Boryca at 220 pounds. In the spring of 2022, he coached junior Haymaker Isaac White at 170 pounds.

In the upcoming 2022-2023 season, Hammerlun says to be on the lookout for these standout Haymaker wrestlers. As a defending State Champion and in his senior season is Isaac White, “He is looking to become one of the most decorated wrestlers in school history,” said Hammerlun.

Eli Boryca is a senior and is a returning State medalist who placed fourth last season. Hammerlun stated, “He looks to be a major force again this year, if healthy.”

Another returning State qualifier is Aaron Wilson, “who spent a lot of time in the weight room during the off season,” said Hammerlun. A very athletic wrestler who looks to return to the medal podium and two time State qualifier who took fifth place in 2021 is junior Dreu White.

Returning State qualifier sophomore Brock Malcolm and junior Hayden Russman are looking to be a huge part of the team this year. Malcolm will drop below last year’s weight and, “looks to be much improved with a tremendous off season of training and is much improved on his feet,” commented Hammerlun. Russman is going to make a jump this season after missing a State medal by one match and, “is very capable of earning a medal this year,” remarked Hammerlun.

Hammerlun spoke on the wisdom of what he coaches these young men during the season. He stated, “I’ve learned it’s much more beneficial to focus on an individual’s growth, development and the long term process of improving as opposed to just winning/losing in the immediate moment. Although, winning is important buying into an overall growth mindset is much more enjoyable for both coaches, athletes and parents.”

Keep your eyes out for the 2022-2023 Cozad Haymaker wrestlers as they hit the mat looking to make the season end in Omaha at the State meet again. Hammerlun said, “This year’s squad looks to challenge the top echelon of Class B. This team will need to spread its weights out and stay healthy through February to reach its goals but should be very competitive this season.”

“With a nice balance of experience and talented youth coming into the program, Cozad faithful should look forward to watching this team in action,” commented Hammerlun.

Good luck to the Haymaker wrestlers this season!