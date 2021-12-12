CNPPID’s Eagle Viewing facilities to reopen this year after being closed in 2020

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also at Monday’s meeting:

• Central’s Eagle Viewing facilities will be open to the public once again this year after being closed last year due to the pandemic. The facility at Johnson No. 2 Hydroplant and the Kingsley Dam facility will both open on Dec. 26 and be open every weekend through the end of February. Hours are 8 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the J-2 site and 8 a.m., to 2 p.m., at Kingsley.

• The board approved the operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which goes into effect on Jan. 1. The budget anticipates total revenue of $18.6 million, including $10.4 million from the sale of hydroelectric power, $4.25 million from irrigation delivery service and $3.73 from other sources.

• The board gave approval of a work order for $950,000 for the Mako Chi’ Mni geotube project. Due to material delivery being delayed, the project is now expected to take place starting in April 2022. In addition to the original project, a second 450-foot two-tier design has been added to the shoreline protection project at Lake McConaughy.

• Hydraulic Project Operations manager Cory Steinke reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation as of Monday was 3,238.6 feet above sea level (60.8 percent of capacity). Inflows are averaging around 960 cubic feet per second with releases of about 600 cfs.