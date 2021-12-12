CNPPID’s Eagle Viewing facilities to reopen this year after being closed in 2020

HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors heard reports on water conservation efforts from an irrigation water management specialist at Monday’s board meeting.
Curtis Scheele, irrigation water management specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, presented his annual conservation report, summarizing activity related to the federal Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). There were 21 contracts awarded cost-share funds in 2021 for a total of $1,012,718 spent on installing center pivots, sub-surface drip systems and soil moisture sensors.
Scheele also reported that 15 contracts were awarded under the Conservation Stewardship Program (CStwP), providing a total of $2,184,713 for improvement in pest, nutrient, range and irrigation water management, as well as efforts involving cover crops and crop rotation on more than 45,000 acres within the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District.
He then gave the board an overview of the Nebraska Ag Water Management Network that provides producers with crop water-use data and is a resource available on the CNPPID website. In addition, Scheele showed results of the local UNL’s Testing Ag Performance Solutions (UNL TAPS) team’s yield at their plot located in North Platte.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Central’s Eagle Viewing facilities will be open to the public once again this year after being closed last year due to the pandemic. The facility at Johnson No. 2 Hydroplant and the Kingsley Dam facility will both open on Dec. 26 and be open every weekend through the end of February. Hours are 8 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the J-2 site and 8 a.m., to 2 p.m., at Kingsley.
• The board approved the operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which goes into effect on Jan. 1. The budget anticipates total revenue of $18.6 million, including $10.4 million from the sale of hydroelectric power, $4.25 million from irrigation delivery service and $3.73 from other sources.
• The board gave approval of a work order for $950,000 for the Mako Chi’ Mni geotube project. Due to material delivery being delayed, the project is now expected to take place starting in April 2022. In addition to the original project, a second 450-foot two-tier design has been added to the shoreline protection project at Lake McConaughy.
• Hydraulic Project Operations manager Cory Steinke reported that Lake McConaughy’s elevation as of Monday was 3,238.6 feet above sea level (60.8 percent of capacity). Inflows are averaging around 960 cubic feet per second with releases of about 600 cfs.