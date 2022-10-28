CNPPID, DPPD boards approve merger, despite local objections

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting in Elwood on Monday, Oct. 24.

In front of a large crowd at the Elwood Civic Center, members of the CNPPID and DPPD boards voted to proceed with the merger. The vote was the fourth and final one between the two boards.

The merger will be advanced to the Nebraska Power Review Board for final approval and it is anticipated the merger will be completed in 2023. The consolidated entity will be called Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District (PRPPID).

The newly formed entity will result in a 14-member board of directors by 2029.

The new combined board will include all 23 members consisting of each entity’s entire board of directors. Nine seats would be phased out during election years as terms in office expire

The newly formed public power and irrigation district would have seven subdivisions; each subdivision would be represented by two board members.

Subdivision One includes territory in Buffalo and Sherman counties, Subdivision two includes Kearney County, Subdivision Three includes Custer and Dawson counties, Subdivision Four includes Phelps County, Subdivision Five include Lincoln County, Subdivision Six includes Frontier and Gosper counties and Subdivision Seven includes Keith County.

Representatives for the subdivisions will be elected to six year terms.

Dave Rowe, president of Central’s board of directors, said, “The unique operational portfolio that results from the consolidation ensures that we are involved in initiatives that enhance economic development built on the foundation of two of Nebraska’s most vital resources: water and power. This will strengthen our area and offer advantages that will increase in the future, just as those who built these districts envisioned.”

Gwen Kautz, DPPD’s general manager, said, “Two years of detailed research have gone into this endeavor. The data, the synergies and the commitment to making central Nebraska stronger are all there.”

“The directors should be applauded for their vision and ability to work in the best interests of all stakeholders,” said Pat Hecox, DPPD’s board president.

Devin Brundage, CNPPID’s general manager, said, “How these resources and assets are leveraged to benefit us, and future generations, will be decided here in south-central Nebraska by those who have a real stake in them. Through providing benefits of irrigation deliveries in conjunction with low-cost, reliable electrical power and groundwater recharge, the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District will positively influence virtually every part of daily life in this part of the state.”

"There will be no more thinking of water vs. power," Michelle High of Bertrand said in support of the merger during the public comment portion of the meeting. "We have to grow a new culture."

Opposition

Not everyone felt the merger was the right way forward and some questioned the timing of the vote.

Prior to Monday’s vote, some CNPPID water users expressed opposition to the merger, concerned that CNPPID would sacrifice its voting power on a combined board and that delivering water to irrigations might become secondary to electrical issues.

Several irrigators complained that the two years of studying and considering the merger was hasty and that the final vote came at the height of harvest season, a busy time for farmers and hard to get away from their operations.

In the plan of consolidation, it was noted discussions about a possible merger began in December 2020, between that time 23 meetings were held by both the CNPPID and DPPD boards allowing for public comment, per CNPPID and DPPD.

The chronology of outreach also details the groups own outreach and times and dates when local media ran articles discussing the merger.

In their letter to the editor, Dave Dahlgren of Holdrege and the six other farmers and ranchers urged Central’s current board members to oppose the merger in today’s fourth and final vote on the matter.

Two separate motions from members of CNPPID and DPPD’s boards to delay the vote for 90 days didn’t receive enough votes to be passed.

Water user and former state Sen. Ed Schrock of Holdrege spoke in opposition to the merger.

"For you on the Dawson side, there's no downside to this. But irrigators are going to be a minority vote," he said before adding, "We're going to move the courthouse in the middle of the night."

Schrock said, “We are here today to consummate the marriage of two different animals (water and electricity), I don’t see how it works.”

Schrock said there are nine slots on the 12-member Central board for representatives of the three major irrigation counties — Phelps, Gosper and Kearney, which are all on the south side of the Platte River.

But under the proposed merger, only six of 14 board members on the merged board would be from those counties, thus lessening the influence of irrigators, said Schrock, who is a director on the board of the Nebraska Public Power District Board.

“We have asked for more time, that has been rejected, we have asked for minority protection, that has been rejected,” Schrock said, “If this is a good deal, it will be a good deal down the road.”

Both Dahlgren and Schrock said irrigators probably should have been more engaged earlier in the consideration of the merger. However, like many others, they complained that recent open houses and Monday’s meeting came during harvest season when farmers are busy.

"I was asleep at the wheel," Schrock said. "But I want to know how you could do this without (the) support of the water users?"

Concluding his comments, Schrock said, “This may be the greatest water giveaway of the century gentleman,” to applause from many in the audience.

Tanner Nelson, an irrigator from Bertrand, called himself a young farmer and "the future of agriculture." He said he was "disturbed" and “very disappointed” the meeting was called at the height of harvest season.

"It's a slap in the face to me. I have to make a living. In central Nebraska we don't schedule things during harvest," he said. "We need time to digest this.”

Nelson said not being aware of the farming schedule may happen in Lincoln or Omaha, but that shouldn’t happen in central Nebraska. He said for something that is so important to be held during harvest, “I couldn’t believe it.”

Merger History

“The consolidation is the culmination of more than two years of analysis and consideration by board members, management, and staff from the two districts that started with a phased study by Power System Engineering (PSE), a Wisconsin-based consulting firm that provides industry-leading engineering, economic, and planning solutions to utilities of all types,” per CNPPID and DPPD.

Phase one of the process consisted of meetings, inspections of facilities, data requests and an initial examination of both districts’ financial models.

“With approval from both boards to move forward with the study, PSE examined a framework for potential governance of the new organization, and began an in-depth study of a financial model, workforce assets, and how Central’s hydroelectric generation would fit into Dawson’s retail distribution system. Phase Two also included joint board discussions guided by independent facilitators and forums with customers and stakeholders,” per a CNPPID press release.

Background

CNPPID services 107,000 acres that receive irrigation delivery service, hydroelectric generation at four power plants, groundwater recharge, recreational opportunities at its many lakes and reservoirs, and wildlife habitat associated with project waters. It owns and operates Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy, the storage reservoir that is the linchpin of the project that began operation in 1941.

Central’s administrative headquarters are in Holdrege, the Control Center that manages operation of the project is in Gothenburg and irrigation offices are located in Holdrege and Bertrand. The public in six counties elect representatives to Central’s 12-member board of directors.

Dawson PPD serves more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains more than 5,800 miles of power lines in south central Nebraska, along the Platte River Valley. It was organized in 1937.

The DPPD district is a member of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the Nebraska Generation & Transmission Cooperative and the Nebraska Rural Electric Association.

The District is guided by an 11-person board of directors elected by voters in the area it serves, including all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. The District also serves several villages: Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. Dawson PPD does not serve customers within the cities of North Platte, Gothenburg, Cozad, Lexington, Elm Creek, Kearney, Gibbon, Shelton or Ravenna.

DPPD’s headquarters is located in Lexington and service centers are located in North Platte, Gothenburg, Sumner, Ravenna and Kearney.

DPPD purchases electricity from Nebraska Public Power District and distributes it to customers in the area. During the summer months, as our energy sales peak, it purchases supplemental power from the Western Area Power Association’s federally-owned hydroelectric generators.