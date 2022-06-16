City of Lexington to purchase Avamere assisted living facility

LEXINGTON — On June 1, 2022, Avamere announced that it would be closing its operations at the senior assisted living facility located at 1811 Ridgeway, Lexington, on July 31, 2022.

This closing will impact the community by displacing the senior residents currently living in the facility and eliminating approximately 40 jobs.

Avamere, being an operating company subleasing the facility, falsely indicated that there had been conversations with the City of Lexington and Lexington Regional Health Center about its decision to cease operations and potential community options to keep the facility open.

Following extensive review of the difficult situation, the City of Lexington has made the decision to acquire the property from the current owner (United Partners, LLC, of Roswell, NM) no later than Aug. 1, 2022, as an intermediate measure in the best interest of the community.

The City intends to lease the facility to a local non-profit corporation that will be formed to operate a senior assisted living community beginning August 1, 2022. This structure will allow the facility to become self-sustainable moving forward, with local input, local care, and local control.

Current residents will have the ability to remain living in the facility, existing local management and staff will be retained, and new residents will be welcomed. The Lexington community cannot afford the loss of senior care and senior housing availability.

Questions may be directed to Joe Pepplitsch, City Manager, at 308-324-2341.