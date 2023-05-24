LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council considered adding restrictions for commercial vehicle parking in residential areas during their meeting on Tuesday, May 23.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said city staff was recommending adding a specific commercial vehicle definition to the city code and adding restrictions regarding their parking in residential zoning districts.

Pepplitch noted the city receives many complaints about semis, semi-trailers, panel trucks, etc., parking on residential streets. “It’s more prevalent than people think,” Pepplitsch said.

The definition for commercial vehicles in the city code would be, “truck-tractors or semi-trailers, panel trucks and any commercial hauling trailers.”

The section in the code regarding trucks and commercial vehicles parking in residential districts was proposed to read, “In all residential zoning districts, the parking of trucks and commercial vehicles is expressly prohibited on any residential zoned lot or on any street or public property within a residential zoning district or adjacent to residential property.”

The parking of commercial vehicles in those areas won’t be a violation if:

Trucks or commercial vehicles being used for the purpose of delivery of pickup of goods in a residential area , with loading and unloading not to exceed one hour

Unloaded trucks classified as one ton or less which have no malodorous, offense, foul or noxious odors

Trucks or commercial vehicles being used in connection with construction, repair, service or moving operations may be parked in a residential area while the construction, repair, service or moving operations are actually in process.

Council member Steve Smith asked about parking a commercial vehicle in a drive way. Pepplitsch said the proposed parking code was written to not allow these types of vehicles to be parked in those zones at all.

Pepplitsch acknowledged there are two sides to the issue, on one hand are business owners who own the vehicles and might park them on their property or on the street in front of the property.

On the other is the surrounding neighborhood who may take issue with such large vehicles taking up space on a street or being parked in front of their own properties.

Pepplitsch showed the council members a few photos as example of the issue. In one, a semi-truck was parked in a driveway, but a four door car was parked behind it and was taking up the sidewalk space, with the back end hanging off in the street.

When asked by the council about penalties for infractions, Pepplitsch said the council could implement a warning at first and then followed by a penalty. Failure to abide by the city code is typically a $500 fine.

City Attorney Brian Copley said Lexington isn’t the first area community to deal with this issue. It was noted the language from the proposed parking code was largely pulled from Kearney’s code.

The proposed parking ordinance was approved on first reading by the council, it will be brought back to the city council for final consideration at a future meeting.

The next item on the agenda was a request from the Lexington Optimist Club and Three 21 Tavern to use the parking lot at the southwest corner of the intersection of 5th and Grant Streets for a street dance on June 17-18, Alumni Weekend.

The plan is to fence in the east parking lot of Three 21 Tavern with cattle fencing, there would be one entry and paid bouncers will be checking identification and providing patrons wristbands. The council approved the request.

The last item was a contract for fiscal year 2024 with the West Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging to provide meals at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.

Pepplitch noted reimbursements had slightly increased but otherwise the contract remained the same, the council approved.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said preliminary work will be starting at Patriot Park in the northwest area of town.

Dirt work is also underway at the Wycoff Addition, west of Lexington Regional Health Center and at the future Lexington Racquet Complex, in Plum Creek Park.