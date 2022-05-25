Chevy driver involved in semi-car accident on Highway 23 life-flighted to Kearney

BERTRAND — A Chevrolet Malibu driver involved in an accident with a semi-tractor on Highway 23 during the morning of Wednesday, May 25 was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

“The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. today at the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on Road 434 and failed to yield at a stop sign. The Malibu entered the intersection and collided with a semi-tractor/tanker trailer,” said Cody Thomas, Public Relations Director with the Nebraska State Patrol.

“The driver of the Malibu was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney,” Thomas said.

The current condition of the driver was not available.

“The passenger of the Malibu was transported to Phelps Memorial and then to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was transported to Phelps Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries,” Thomas said.

The crash remains under investigation.