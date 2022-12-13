 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Nebraska Pony Express carries Christmas cards

121422-lex-news-ponyexpress1.JPG
Lexington Clipper-Herald file photo

COZAD — The Central Nebraska Pony Express rode once again this holiday season and carried Christmas cards from Gothenburg to Cozad.

The event was held on Saturday, Dec. 11 and started at the Gothenburg Public Library. Riders made their way to Cozad and arrived at the Wilson Public Library.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Nebraska Division Riders hand-stamped each envelope with the Pony Express seal and carried them by horseback to the Wilson Public Library where the letters will then be taken to the post office and sent to their destinations.

Christmas cards could be sent to friends and family, anywhere in the world.

The Nebraska Division for Pony Express is looking for more riders to participate in this event as well as their annual re-ride that takes place in the summer. To sign up to be a rider, go to https://nationalponyexpress.org/re-ride/current-reride/

