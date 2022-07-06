Case of Lexington man accused of shooting his mother twice sent to district court

LEXINGTON — The case of a Lexington man who said he heard, “voices in his head,” before shooting his mother twice has been sent to the district court.

Tyson Garcia, now 22, has been charged with first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony.

Garcia’s attorney, public defender Kenneth Harbison, had filed for a psychological and competency evaluation which was granted.

During a preliminary hearing on June 2, Dawson County Court Judge Jeffrey Wightman found probable cause to send Garcia’s case to the district court.

District Court Judge James Doyle approved that Garcia’s May 31 psychological assessment and competency to stand trial evaluation conducted by Dr. Rebecca Schroeder be admitted into evidence.

The evaluation found that Garcia is not competent to stand trial at the moment due to a mental condition, but may be so in the future with treatment.

Garcia was placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Arraignment has been set for July 18 at 9:30 a.m.

According to court documents, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Road 434 on March 7. Garcia told the dispatcher he allegedly shot his mother after “hearing voices in his head.”

Garcia was waiting on the front porch when law enforcement arrived and he was detained. The deputy entered the residence and saw a blood trail near the entrance. The mother was located and she said she had been doing her taxes when Garcia shot her twice.

She was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center. Her condition was not made available.

Garcia was then booked into the Dawson County Jail.