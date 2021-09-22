Bonneville DAR Chapter hosting outdoor picnic to support Lexington Veterans Pavilion

LEXINGTON — For the past few years, through the efforts of the Lexington Community Foundation, the Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have joined with the citizens of Dawson County to enable funds to be raised for the Lexington Veterans’ Pavilion. This is a mammoth endeavor which will be a hallmark for Veterans everywhere. We erect this in honor of our local veterans but the educational value as well as the community gathering place will be available for all to enjoy. Recent donations featured in the Lexington Clipper-Herald are so greatly appreciated. But more is needed to make this Pavilion more than plans on paper.
On Oct. 12, 2021 The Bonneville Chapter plans to pick up trash at the Memorial Park for our Day of Service. We plan to have an outdoor picnic there which will be open to the public to kick off our fundraiser for the Veterans' Pavilion assisted by the Give Big Lex Day. The picnic will begin at 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the Give Big Lex Campaign for the Veterans' Pavilion through the Bonneville donation site.
Please help make this dream a reality by donating on Give Big Lex Day, Nov. 10 to the Bonneville Chapter, DAR. Donations may be made on-line today through November 10th by visiting us at https:// www.givebiglexington.org/story/Daughtersoftheamericanrevolutionbonnevillechapter.