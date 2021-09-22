Bonneville DAR Chapter hosting outdoor picnic to support Lexington Veterans Pavilion

LEXINGTON — For the past few years, through the efforts of the Lexington Community Foundation, the Bonneville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have joined with the citizens of Dawson County to enable funds to be raised for the Lexington Veterans’ Pavilion. This is a mammoth endeavor which will be a hallmark for Veterans everywhere. We erect this in honor of our local veterans but the educational value as well as the community gathering place will be available for all to enjoy. Recent donations featured in the Lexington Clipper-Herald are so greatly appreciated. But more is needed to make this Pavilion more than plans on paper.