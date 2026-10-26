Top Story Spotlight First Interstate Bank teams up with Mission Avenue to spread warmth Ashley Mohler Oct 26, 2026 Oct 26, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First Interstate Bank and Lexington Mission Avenue Thrift have teamed up to help keep their neighbors warm this winter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAmr@2ED 2?5 |@C6 :D 2 5C:G6 E@ 82E96C 5@?2E:@?D @7 4@2ED[ 92ED[ H:?5AC@@7 ;24<6ED[ H2E6CAC@@7 ;24<6ED[ D@4<D 2?5 3=2?<6ED] xE :D @A6? ?@H E9C@F89 }@G] e 2?5 :E6>D 42? 36 5C@AA65 @77 2E u:CDE x?E6CDE2E6 q2?< =@42E:@? :? {6I:?8E@?]k^AmkAm%96 8@2= @7 E9:D 5C:G6 :D E@ 96=A :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D AC6A2C6 7@C E96 H:?E6C >@?E9D] p== 5@?2E:@?D >FDE 36 ?6H @C 86?E=J FD65 2?5 4=62? 4@=5\H62E96C :E6>D]k^Am kAmu:CDE x?E6CDE2E6 q2?< :D =@42E65 2E ``_ (] $6G6?E9 $E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ashley Mohler Reporter Author email Follow Ashley Mohler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington teacher and local photographer donates $4,500 in camera equipment to Lexington Public Schools The Lexington Board of Education accepted a donation of $4,500 in camera equipment from longtime photographer Paul Pack during its Oct. 19 meeting. Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Edgewater Insurance announced last week that longtime agent Mary Reed will retire Nov. 20. Former Dawson County deputy attorney returns to Lexington in bid for attorney general Attorney general candidate Jocelyn Brasher returned to Lexington on Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, for a campaign stop at Madeline’s Cafe and Baker… Pride of the Minutemen marching band earns superior rating at state competition The Lexington Pride of the Minutemen received a Class 3A Division 1 superior rating Saturday at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association sta… Omaha priest John Pietramale remains hospitalized after weekend accident Parishes across Omaha are offering prayers and support to the Rev. John Pietramale, who remains hospitalized after a car accident last weekend. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing Lincoln Christian volleyball celebrates subdistrict championship at Bishop Neumann Lincoln Christian volleyball celebrates subdistrict championship at Bishop Neumann Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Lincoln Northeast students hold mock midterm election vote Lincoln Northeast students hold mock midterm election vote