Spotlight Top Story Topical Urgent Johnson Lake Commercial fishing operation begins Nov. 23 at Johnson Lake Press Release Nov 23, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A commercial fishing operation began Nov. 23 at Johnson Lake State Recreation Area and may continue through Dec. 3.kAm%96 @A6C2E:@? :D E:>65 E@ 4@:?4:56 H:E9 2 A=2??65 =2<6 5C2H5@H? 3J r6?EC2= }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 !@H6C 2?5 xCC:82E:@? s:DEC:4E]k^AmkAm%96 8@2= :D E@ C65F46 A@AF=2E:@?D @7 4@>>@? 42CA[ 3:8>@FE9 3F772=@ 2?5 D>2==>@FE9 3F772=@ E@ 96=A :>AC@G6 4@?5:E:@?D 7@C DA@CE7:D9 A@AF=2E:@?D :? y@9?D@? {2<6] ~?=J E96D6 DA64:6D H:== 36 92CG6DE65 H9:=6 2== @E96C 7:D9 42AEFC65 H:== 36 C6EFC?65 E@ E96 C6D6CG@:C]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96 4@>>6C4:2= @A6C2E@C H:== DE286 @FE @7 E96 x?=6E q@2E #2>A 2C62[ H96C6 D@>6 6BF:A>6?E H:== 36 E6>A@C2C:=J DE@C65] %96 x?=6E 3@2E C2>A H:== C6>2:? @A6? 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Lost items, found joy part of drizzle-coated Nebraska jubilation Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Lincoln man accused of sexually assaulting teens, including one he met on Snapchat 'He came here for a reason': Five-star freshman set to start in Andrew Marshall's absence kAm%96 4@>>6C4:2= 7:D9:?8 ?6ED H:== 36 >2C<65 H:E9 9:89=J G:D:3=6 3F@JD] q@2E6CD 2?5 @E96C =2<6 FD6CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ H2E49 7@C E96D6 3F@JD 2?5 >2:?E2:? D276 5:DE2?46 7C@> E96 ?6ED 2?5 4@>>6C4:2= 7:D9:?8 6BF:A>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 @A6C2E:@? :D DA@?D@C65 3J 2 =@42= 2?8=:?8 8C@FA :? 4@@C5:?2E:@? H:E9 r6?EC2= }63C2D<2 !F3=:4 !@H6C 2?5 xCC:82E:@? s:DEC:4E 2?5 E96 }63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D r@>>:DD:@?]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ>2:=E@i}v!r]r@>>F?:EJ(2E6CDo}63C2D<2]8@GQm}v!r]r@>>F?:EJ(2E6CDo}63C2D<2]8@Gk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Funeral and visitation services for Gary Sasse, father of former Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, will be held Monday in Lincoln. Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Omaha police officers are raising money to help a woman attacked Thursday on a Metro bus cover medical bills and necessities. The fundraiser h… Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District provided the following four names for considerat… Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year With the holiday season approaching, members of the Lexington Optimist Club are raising awareness for Operation Santa Claus, a longtime commun… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter