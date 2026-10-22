Top Story Spotlight Topical VOLLEYBALL: Cozad to face Gothenburg in C1-7 subdistrict semifinal Oct. 26 Jessica Kennedy Oct 22, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 2 Gothenburg (18-12) faces No. 3 Cozad (17-11) in the Class C1-7 subdistrict volleyball semifinal at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at Kearney Catholic High School. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm}@] c |:?56? W`b\`gX 7246D ?@] d vC2?5 xD=2?5 r6?EC2= r2E9@=:4 W`a\`fX :? E96 A=2J\:? 82>6 2E cib_ A]>] ~4E] ae 2E cib_ A]>] 2E z62C?6J r2E9@=:4]k^AmkAm%96 H:??6C 36EH66? |:?56? 2?5 vxrr H:== 7246 z62C?6J r2E9@=:4 2E f A]>] ~4E] ae 2E f A]>]k^AmkAm%96 r`\f DF35:DEC:4E 492>A:@?D9:A H:== 36 96=5 2E e A]>] %F6D52J[ ~4E] af[ 2E z62C?6J r2E9@=:4]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jessica Kennedy Author email Follow Jessica Kennedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lexington City Council ratifies purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods The Lexington City Council ratified the purchase of real estate from Tyson Foods on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Lexington Regional Health Center leaders graduate from NHA Leadership Institute Lexington Regional Health Center announced Oct. 16, that Austin Eldredge, Karen Rojas, and Magali Ruiz completed the Nebraska Hospital Associa… Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally This is not the first time that Trump has used the word, deemed an antisemitic slur by the Anti-Defamation League, at a rally. SIPS with Sarah Slattery for Nebraska Secretary of State Oct. 23 at Madeline's Cafe & Bakery Join Sarah Slattery, Nebraska secretary of state, for free coffee and pastries during a campaign event Friday, Oct. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon… Lexington Regional Heatlh Center celebrates completion of labor and delivery renvoation Lexington Regional Health Center recently celebrated the completion of its newly renovated labor and delivery rooms with a ribbon-cutting cere… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Highlights: Lincoln Southwest beats Lincoln North Star, clinches playoff spot LPD searches home for human remains in connection to Regina Bos case LPD searches home for human remains in connection to Regina Bos case 'Stop whining.' JD Vance on controversial ad against Amy Acton 'Stop whining.' JD Vance on controversial ad against Amy Acton Elon Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' Elon Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea'