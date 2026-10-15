Dawson County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15, during which they held a public hearing regarding the vacated Road 425.
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LEXINGTON — In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mary Kay Ash Foundation announced Oct. 15, it is awarding over $1 million in gran…
The Lexington Community Foundation is honored to announce a $2 million legacy gift from a longtime community member whose generosity will make…
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Jaydon Hernandez and Cristian Franco survive opening round of Class B state tennis Wednesday in Lincoln.
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