Top Story Spotlight Topical Game and Parks asks Nebraskans to support conservation on Giving Tuesday Press Release Nov 21, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People who care for the outdoors, conservation and wildlife can show their support of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Giving Tuesday.kAmv:G:?8 %F6D52J 2??F2==J 72==D @? E96 7:CDE %F6D52J 7@==@H:?8 %92?<D8:G:?8[ H9:49 :D s64] ` E9:D J62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m(:=5=:76 r@?D6CG2E:@? uF?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAms@?2E:@?D E@ E9:D 7F?5 DFAA@CE }63C2D<2’D 2E\C:D< 2?5 6?52?86C65 DA64:6D] $:?46 `hgc[ E2I\565F4E:3=6 5@?2E:@?D E@ E96 }63C2D<2 (:=5=:76 r@?D6CG2E:@? uF?5 92G6 96=A65 E96 E9@FD2?5D @7 }63C2D<2 DA64:6D]k^Am kAmuF?5D C2:D65 2C6 FD65 7@C H:=5=:76 AC@;64ED E92E 96=A DA64:6D E92E 2C6 4@?D:56C65 ?@?\82>6[ @C E9@D6 E92E 2C6 ?@E 9F?E65 @C 7:D965]k^Am People are also reading… Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Friday night playoffs: Nebraska high school football scores, updates Paul Hammel: Does a 'curse' dog Nebraska football? Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Optimist Club raises awareness of Operation Santa Claus, provided for 400 children last year FOOTBALL: Loomis erases 28-year state finals drought, defeats Hemingford 68-42 Kickoff time, TV network set for Nebraska's home game vs. Ohio State A Lincoln childcare center closed abruptly. Records show years of financial struggles. Dabo Swinney era at Clemson nearing predictable, painful end Edgewater Insurance to celebrate longtime agent Mary Reed’s retirement Mike Tomlin highlights 12 top coaching candidates for 2027 NFL offseason Veterans Day is Wednesday. Here’s where veterans eat free kAms@?2E65 5@==2CD 92G6 2 3:8 :>A24Ei (:=5=:76 r@?D6CG2E:@? uF?5 5@==2CD 2C6 >2E4965 H:E9 @E96C 8C2?ED[ D@ E92E S` 5@?2E65 364@>6D Sc 7@C 96=A:?8 H:=5=:76]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m}63C2D<2 $E2E6 u:D9 w2E496C:6D uF?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}63C2D<2 92D 7:G6 92E496C:6D E92E 8C@H 7:D9 E@ 36 DE@4<65 :? H2E6CD 24C@DD }63C2D<2] %9:D 7F?5 :D 96=A:?8 E@ FA52E6 @FE52E65 92E496CJ 724:=:E:6D[ :>A=6>6?E ?6H E649?@=@8J E@ :?4C62D6 677:4:6?4:6D 2?5 D2G6 H2E6C[ 2?5 8C@H >@C6[ =2C86C 7:D9]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8ms:4< %FCA:? wF?E6C t5F42E:@? uF?5k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAmx? |6>@CJ @7 7@C>6C v2>6 2?5 !2C<D >6?E@C s:4< %FCA:?[ E96 s:4< %FC? |6>@C:2= uF?5 AC@G:56D DFAA@CE 2?5 C6D@FC46D 7@C D9@@E:?8 DA@CED[ 9F?E6C 65F42E:@? :?DECF4E@CD 2?5 DEF56?ED[ J@FE9 >6?E@C 9F?ED[ 2?5 D276EJ DFAA=:6D]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mt5F42E:@?2= uF?5 k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D r@>>:DD:@? t5F42E:@?2= uF?5 4C62E6D 2 =2DE:?8 :>A24E 3J DFAA@CE:?8 6DD6?E:2= AC@8C2>D 2?5 DE277 E92E 4@??64E A6@A=6 H:E9 ?2EFC6[ 7@DE6C E96 DE6H2C5D9:A @7 }63C2D<2’D ?2EFC2= C6D@FC46D[ 2?5 :?DA:C6 7FEFC6 86?6C2E:@?D E@ 42C6 7@C @FC F?:BF6 H:=5=:76[ A=2?ED[ 2?5 923:E2ED]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%9:D 7F?5 6?23=6D FD E@ @776C 6?828:?8 65F42E:@?2= @AA@CEF?:E:6D 24C@DD E96 DE2E6[ C6249:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D 2?5 :?5:G:5F2=D @7 2== 286D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m}63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D u@F?52E:@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 u@F?52E:@? :D 2 d_`4b 7@4FD65 @? E96 7FEFC6 @7 A2C<D[ H:=5=:76 >2?286>6?E 2?5 4@?D6CG2E:@? :? }63C2D<2] p E2I\565F4E:3=6 4@?EC:3FE:@? E@ E96 u@F?52E:@?[ :? 2?J 2>@F?E[ 96=AD 42C6 7@C 2?5 AC6D6CG6 E96 @FE5@@C C6D@FC46D]k^Am kAm%96 u@F?52E:@? 2446AED E2I\565F4E:3=6 4@?EC:3FE:@?D @7 42D9[ 4@CA@C2E6 8:7ED[ A6CD@?2= AC@A6CEJ[ =:76 6DE2E6D 2?5 C62= 6DE2E6 E@ 6?92?46 E96 H@C< @7 E96 }63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D r@>>:DD:@?] %@ =62C? >@C6[ 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^}63C2D<2v2>62?5!2C<Du@F?52E:@?]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm}63C2D<2v2>62?5!2C<Du@F?52E:@?]@C8k^2m]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mr@?D6CG2E:@? =:46?D6 A=2E6Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm}63C2D<2 v2>6 2?5 !2C<D @776CD 7:G6 DA64:2=EJ =:46?D6 A=2E6D[ 2G2:=23=6 2E E96 }63C2D<2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 |@E@C '69:4=6D]k^AmkAm%96D6 7F?5D DFAA@CE 4@?D6CG2E:@? @7 }63C2D<2’D 2E\C:D<[ E9C62E6?65 2?5 6?52?86C65 DA64:6D[ EC2:= >2:?E6?2?46 :? }63C2D<2’D DE2E6 A2C<D 2?5 J@FE9 65F42E:@? AC@8C2>D C6=2E:?8 E@ }63C2D<2 H:=5=:76 4@?D6CG2E:@? AC24E:46D]k^Am kAm*@F 42? 2=D@ 8:G6 324< 3J @776C:?8 J@FC E:>6 E@ DFAA@CE 4@?D6CG2E:@? 2?5 C64C62E:@?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq64@>6 2 r2>A8C@F?5 w@DEk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm%96 9@DE AC@8C2> 86?6C2==J @A6C2E6D 7C@> pAC:= E9C@F89 $6AE6>36C 6G6CJ J62C] %96 9@DED 42? 6?;@J E96 8C62E @FE5@@CD H9:=6 96=A:?8 @E96CD 6?;@J E96:C @H? 42>A:?8 6IA6C:6?46D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw6=A :? 2 A2C<k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy@:? E96 '@=F?E66C\x?\!2C<D AC@8C2> 2?5 364@>6 2 'x!] }63C2D<2’D DE2E6 A2C<D 92G6 2 G2C:6EJ @7 G@=F?E66C @AE:@?D 2G2:=23=6 2E AC@A6CE:6D 24C@DD E96 DE2E6]k^Am kAm$@>6 @7 E96 H2JD J@F 42? G@=F?E66C :? E96 DE2E6 A2C< DJDE6> :?4=F56 4=62?:?8 FA A2C< 8C@F?5D[ A=2?E:?8 EC66D[ C6>@G:?8 :?G2D:G6 DA64:6D[ C6DE@C:?8 AC2:C:6 2?5 923:E2E[ 3F:=5:?8 2?5 >2:?E2:?:?8 EC2:=D[ 2?5 6?92?4:?8 A@==:?2E@C 82C56?D]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm~FE5@@C}63C2D<2]8@Gk^2m 2?5 D62C49 “v:G6 q24<]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lopez, Marin Diaz oust Lexington Mayor John Fagot from office Lizbeth Lopez and Handy Marin Diaz were elected to Lexington City Council, defeating two incumbents during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Funeral for father of Ben Sasse set for Monday Funeral and visitation services for Gary Sasse, father of former Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, will be held Monday in Lincoln. Police officers raising funds for woman assaulted on Omaha bus Omaha police officers are raising money to help a woman attacked Thursday on a Metro bus cover medical bills and necessities. The fundraiser h… Nominees forwarded to Gov. Pillen for consideration in the 11th Judicial District The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the 11th Judicial District provided the following four names for considerat… Lexington City Council adopts new zoning boundaries; Reynolds raises county concerns Lexington City Council devoted much of its Nov. 10 meeting to revising the city’s zoning map and jurisdictional boundaries and annexing proper… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Chat records reportedly show how ChatGPT helped Tumbler Ridge shooter See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love See Fiona’s 2017 debut and the moment Cincinnati fell in love Mourners pay respects to the late Fiona the hippo at Cincinnati Zoo Mourners pay respects to the late Fiona the hippo at Cincinnati Zoo WATCH: LSO provides update on house fire that left 2 dead and 1 injured WATCH: LSO provides update on house fire that left 2 dead and 1 injured