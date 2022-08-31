Andy and Judy Daigle to perform folk music at Lexington Public Library

New England natives Andy & Judy Daigle have been singing together since 2009. They wrote their first songs as a duo in 2011. Since then, they have recorded over 80 original songs and produced 7 albums. Andy & Judy continue to compose and produce new music as they find inspiration from the sometimes chaotic, sometimes breathtaking, but always interesting world around us. This talented folk duo performs regularly at coffeehouses, festivals, libraries, and stages where they have been featured artists, openers, and headliners.

The Daigles do a masterful job of involving the audience in their performances. Sing-a-longs and smiles are the norm at their concerts. Singing as a community has always been an integral part of life in New England. Their music allows the community the opportunity to listen to stories in song and to participate in the singing of those songs. As songwriters, they attempt to rekindle the sense of community and action which develops when folks get together and sing new songs. Also, many of their songs are written about historical events and places. For example, their catalog contains songs about the Orphan Train experience and the struggles of the Civil War. These songs open a dialogue about our past and how it affects the present.