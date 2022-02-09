“Amazing turnout,” for Lacy Construction’s open house event in Lexington

Jeffrey said they invited Lexington city officials, city council members and employees to attend, a mass email was also sent out to members of the Lexington Public Schools district. He said there were many people with the city and the school district who attended the open house.

Currently, Lacy has sold around 13 homes of the 20 that have been built on Independence Ave., Jeffrey said, “they are selling faster than we can build them.”

Jeffrey, a Lexington native, said he has deep connections in the community and had known City Manager Joe Pepplitsch for many years.

Jeffrey had jokingly told Pepplitsch that the land in northwest Lexington needed to be developed. Pepplitsch in turn said the lots could be conveyed so Lacy could build homes.

In May 2021, the Lexington Community Development Agency approved the agreement with Lacy and the construction started soon after. The need for housing in Lexington was noted during the May meeting and according to the Multiple Listing Service, there were only five active listings in Lexington at the time.