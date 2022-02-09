“Amazing turnout,” for Lacy Construction’s open house event in Lexington

LEXINGTON — The need for homes in Lexington was on display with the high turnout and interest at an open house event held by Lacy Construction on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Lacy Construction is currently building 40 homes in the northwest Lexington community; the first 20 are being built on Independence Avenue.
Dave Jeffrey, Vice President of Operations with Lacy said, there was, “an amazing turnout and huge interest,” during the open house.
There are three types of home models that have been built on Independence Ave. Each model features just over 1,600 square foot of living space, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a covered patio and an oversized two car garage.
The price range for the homes is around $265,000, depending on the model. Jeffrey said Lexington city officials have noted there is a high demand for homes in this price range.
Jeffrey said Lacy’s philosophy is to build homes they themselves would feel comfortable moving into. He said they are built securely from the start so new owners will not have concerns with paint, HVAC, etc. after they move in.
The purpose of the open house was twofold, Jeffrey said, to sell homes and to show the Lexington community the quality and forethought put into the homes.
Jeffrey said they invited Lexington city officials, city council members and employees to attend, a mass email was also sent out to members of the Lexington Public Schools district. He said there were many people with the city and the school district who attended the open house.
Currently, Lacy has sold around 13 homes of the 20 that have been built on Independence Ave., Jeffrey said, “they are selling faster than we can build them.”
Jeffrey, a Lexington native, said he has deep connections in the community and had known City Manager Joe Pepplitsch for many years.
Jeffrey had jokingly told Pepplitsch that the land in northwest Lexington needed to be developed. Pepplitsch in turn said the lots could be conveyed so Lacy could build homes.
In May 2021, the Lexington Community Development Agency approved the agreement with Lacy and the construction started soon after. The need for housing in Lexington was noted during the May meeting and according to the Multiple Listing Service, there were only five active listings in Lexington at the time.
Jeffrey said the Lexington community leadership has been forward thinking in getting more homes built in Lexington. He said they see the big picture; if you want to grow businesses and bring people to town, they have to have a place to live.
Gerald “Jerry” Huismann, President of Lacy Construction, said he hopes the people of Lexington realize how hard the city is working to solve the housing issue. He also noted they have had good support from the local banks.
“We look at it as a partnership with the community,” Huismann said, “Lexington has stepped up.”
Mayor John Fagot said Lexington looks at building housing as a long-term investment and not a short term fix.
Fagot said back in 2013 the Lexington city council determined that if infrastructure is not in place, building homes is nearly impossible. To that end Lexington has been adding infrastructure around the edges of the community to accommodate more housing.
Fagot noted it’s much easier to imagine a home being on a lot, when the lot exists in the first place, on a street and not in the middle of a corn field.
With the land and infrastructure in place, it works well for developers, like Lacy, Fagot said.
Citing his Lexington roots, Jeffrey said building these homes feels like giving back to the community in a way. He said it has been fun to see the response from residents.
“The community has an amazing spirit,” said Jeffrey.