Aiming high in the Army: Alan Anderson shares unique military role as a rifle marksman

“You can’t do any of that without training, so that’s what we did. It’s like any competition, whether you’re doing pickelball, golf or whatever, it’s all up here,” he said, pointing to his head. “That’s probably the third muscle you’ve got to control.”

Broader mission

When not on the range, Anderson and his fellow unit members were working on another critical part of their mission, which was to give young men and women across the country inspiration and confidence both handling and firing a weapon.

“When we were not training, we were assigned to go to colleges all over the United States and put on shooting demonstrations, answer questions, and try to get people more involved with it,” Anderson said, recalling his title at the time as a shooter-instructor. “I was protecting our country in that sense because our whole existence in this unit at that time was to train people how to shoot and handle a weapon.