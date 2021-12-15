Aiming high in the Army: Alan Anderson shares unique military role as a rifle marksman

Editor’s Note: This article was shared with the Lexington Clipper-Herald by the Aurora News-Register.
Alan Anderson has a good eye with a rifle in his hand. As a young man he could hit a target consistently from 300 meters out, and in a prone position shooting with a glass scope he was spot-on deadly.
A farm boy who grew up loving to hunt with his father and brother near Lexington, Anderson developed both a talent and a passion for marksmanship that would eventually define what he admits was a rather unique military experience. Fifty years later, he cherishes those memories and is proud of the role he played.
“What I did was not really the life that the general military person goes through,” Anderson said, sitting comfortably in his “man cave” at home in Aurora, surrounding by photos, trophies, rifles and memorabilia from his Vietnam-era time in uniform. “It’s foreign to anybody that has gone through the military because what we were required to do was very unusual.”
At the age of 8 young Alan learned how to shoot a BB gun, soon graduating to a shotgun and eventually a rifle. He recalls that his family didn’t have a lot of money, but they were serious about hunting, therefore he grew up being very comfortable around firearms.
“It all started in high school where I had a friend that was a member of the All National Guard gun rifle team,” Anderson recalled of his early addition to rifle marksmanship. “He shot all the time and he invited me up to the rifle range at the National Guard building in Lexington. That’s where it started.”
Every Wednesday night, he and his mentor shot competitively against each other, comparing scores and gradually making each other better. His friend owned an airplane, so together they would fly to shooting competitions in neighboring states. His friend also introduced him to Gary Anderson from Axtell, a shooting legend who won two Olympic gold medals for marksmanship among many others, a kind man who inspired his young protege to aim high.
“He coached me several times and I did whatever he said to do, because he was my hero,” Anderson said. “He said to get on the Nebraska rifle team and continue to shoot there, so that’s what I did.”
Initially intending to join the Air Force, where his older brother Gordon was a colonel, Anderson realized he wanted and needed to be in the Army so he could spend more time on the rifle range. While attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he joined the Army ROTC and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the armor branch, trained as a tank commander.
Anderson drew some attention with his shooting accuracy, winning the Big 8 individual championship for marksmanship as a junior, the same year he won the Fifth Army Gallery Championship for ROTC cadets. Those two honors helped earn him an invitation to Fort Benning, Ga., where a group of about 80 marksmen and 100 support members were invited to become part of a select Army unit.
“Eisenhower created that unit because we were not performing well in the Olympics,” Anderson explained. “He formed that unit with the sole intent of beating the Russians. That was the whole pretense. It’s grown from that, but at that time it was the Cold War and he had this thing that you’re either going to do it right, or you’re not going to do it at all.”
Thrilled to be among some of the nation’s best marksmen, Anderson was also excited that his assignment allowed his new bride, Dottie, to join him in Georgia. He realized, at the time and especially years later, what a rare treat that was.
After completing basic training for armor school at Fort Knox, Ky., in the spring of 1970, orders from Uncle Sam sent the 21-year-old Nebraskan to Fort Benning, where he was part of a select group chosen for the United States Army Marksmanship Unit. Those same orders implied that he would ultimately be going to Vietnam in a year or so, but as fate would have it, his feet never left US soil.
On the job, Anderson spent his days training, which meant shooting with various weapons in typically kneeling, standing and prone positions.
As a member of the international rifle unit, Anderson was expected to shoot seven different guns from Army rifle to air rifle, competing in the military olympics, PanAmerican Games, national matches, Camp Perry, Ohio, and various national and international competitions. On the other side of the world, meanwhile, US counterparts in the Soviet Union only shot one gun, from the time they were recruited at an early age until they were done competing.
The elite American unit also spent a lot of time practicing the fine art of marksmanship, focusing on breathing technique, hand-eye coordination, and especially learning to reduce and control the heartbeat.
“We would spend a great deal of our time working on heart rate because when you’re shooting you have two muscles that control how you’re going to hit the target,” he explained. “One is that muscle in your finger you use to pull the trigger, and we’re talking half an ounce trigger pull so it doesn’t take much. The other is your heartbeat, because you don’t want to shoot when the heartbeat is moving you or the rifle will go up and down. You shoot in between beats.”
Anderson could drop his heartbeat down to 49 to 50 beats a minute, though he said there were some on the team who could do quite a bit better than that.
“You can’t do any of that without training, so that’s what we did. It’s like any competition, whether you’re doing pickelball, golf or whatever, it’s all up here,” he said, pointing to his head. “That’s probably the third muscle you’ve got to control.”
Broader mission
When not on the range, Anderson and his fellow unit members were working on another critical part of their mission, which was to give young men and women across the country inspiration and confidence both handling and firing a weapon.
“When we were not training, we were assigned to go to colleges all over the United States and put on shooting demonstrations, answer questions, and try to get people more involved with it,” Anderson said, recalling his title at the time as a shooter-instructor. “I was protecting our country in that sense because our whole existence in this unit at that time was to train people how to shoot and handle a weapon.
“What we were trying to do was get to them in high school, at 10 years of age or college age so they had some experience in it before they got to the military,” he continued. “If they entered the Army and they had no experience with a firearm it was too late because in the heat of the battle, like Vietnam, you either volunteered or were drafted into the military and you had six weeks of training in one place and maybe three months training someplace else, then you were ready to go. But you weren’t ready to go. Kids aren’t ready to do that, but that’s war. You’ve got to learn to survive, but if you can’t protect yourself that’s a problem, so that was our goal.”
Military weapons used in Vietnam had actually changed from the World War II and Korea conflicts, he explained, based in part on a young soldier’s ability to master his weapon.
“This sounds kind of crude but they looked at how many rounds it took to eliminate a target and that’s why firearms have changed so much,” he said, quite matter of factly. “The older ones had a lot of recoil and the kids from the city that never had any experience with it, the gun beat them up worse than anything else because the recoil was so bad. So they changed that and went to a smaller caliber gun that was lighter so the smaller people in build could handle them.”
A perfect score
One of many fond memories of his time in Fort Benning was a competitive rifle match in which Anderson set two records. Using a small bore rifle from a prone position at 50 meters, he hit 40 bullseyes (the center of the target which was smaller than a dime) in a row for a perfect score, setting both a civilian and military personnel record at the time.
“That was exciting because I had no idea that I was doing that,” he said.
The US Army Marksmanship Unit has changed a great deal since Anderson wore the insignia on his chest. Members still train for and compete in many of the same core shooting competitions, though there is a combat training element now involving obstacle courses and combat scenarios. He keeps track of his former unit online and through communication with friends and colleagues, and proudly owns a blue ball cap with the distinct insignia, which is also featured on his license plates.
“The only way back in the 60s and 70s you could get into competition shooing was either be very wealthy and afford it yourself, or you had to get in the military, and if you got in the military then you went to Fort Benning,” he noted. “That’s why what I did was so unique. There are so few people even after all these years that have had the opportunity to do that. They still do it, but we’re talking a real small number of people.”
Anderson left active duty in 1972 and became the executive officer (XO) of an Army National Guard Armor Company in Lexington. In the fall of 1972 he moved to Garden City, Kan., and was the XO for an Army Reserve instructor training company, later becoming the commander of an Army Reserve fire fighting platoon.
He returned to his native Nebraska in 1974 and in 2000 moved to Aurora, where he has since served as operations manager of the Case I-H Grosshans International dealership.
As reflected by the many rifles and boxes of ammunition in his man cave, Anderson still enjoys a day on the target range, though a recent surgery and cold Nebraska winters limit those days of late. He admitted that his shooting bench and targets are always ready to go at a moment’s notice. He has often been asked to introduce youngsters to competitive shooting, and still enjoys sharing his passion for the sport on a nearby private range.
“I enjoy hunting, but I’ve reached the age where I can’t lift a deer on the edge of the pickup anymore and I can’t climb the tree like I used to, but I can drag my shooting table out to the range and that’s as good as it gets,” he said”
Back in the man cave, Anderson could talk for hours about his experience in the military, as well as the various trophies and various guns, including an exact replica of the rifle he competed with at Fort Benning.
“I’m a collector and a lot of my firearms have history,” he said. “I do the history work on them to see where they came from and who might have owned them and all that stuff. It’s very interesting to me. I have guns from 16 different countries and there’s no reason to have a gun without the ammunition for it. Doesn’t mean I have to shoot it, but I have the ammunition for almost every firearm.”
A proud veteran
All these years later, Anderson confided in a Heroes & Huskies interview that his one regret is that he got out when he did, after serving just seven years.
“If I had it to do all over again I’d have to think real hard about staying in for the whole time,” he said.
And though he never served a day in combat, Anderson said he is proud to call himself a veteran and feels a special bond with all who answered the call to serve.
“There’s one thing about being in the military and that is that once you’re in the military, even if it’s for two years, whether you were drafted or whatnot, most of the time when you walk out of there you have a comradeship with anybody that has served,” he said. “And that goes with the police department, it goes with firefighters, it goes with EMTs. You’re part of that and you are a member for life.”
“Veterans, the one’s I’m around, all believe that with their hearts,” he continued. “They took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States when they are on active duty and that has not gone away. They all believe it, and they should. If you’ve ever noticed, most of us have a lot of good times together. It doesn’t make any difference if you’re a Marine or Coast Guard or whatever it was, if you’re a veteran you’re part of the group. The older you get, the stronger that sense of patriotism becomes.”
Shortly after moving to Aurora, Anderson was invited to join the American Legion and as an avid motorcycle rider also joined the American Legion Riders and Patriot Guard Riders. He’s been to many funerals and events where the group’s mission was to thank veterans for their service, and in some cases to protect veteran families from demonstrators.
On that note, the Vietnam-era veteran said he has noticed a drastic, welcome change in how soldiers are treated in today’s world.
“That US flag in itself is still really emotional to me,” he shared, pausing to catch his breath. “I was very fortunate. I had a lot of friends in that era. I didn’t go to Vietnam, but I was active duty when that was going on. I was in uniform and went through a lot of airports and never had the problem that a lot of the ones coming back had. I saw a lot of people that were in Vietnam who were probably the most mistreated veterans we ever had and I think that’s why the Patriot Guard and the American Legion Riders are so powerful right now is because they lived that and they don’t want anybody else to live it.”
On this Veteran’s Day, like so many before it, Anderson will count his blessings for family, friends and living a life of freedom, rooted in his own experience in a military uniform.
“For me, I absolutely enjoyed the military,” he said. “It was very good for me and it was exactly what I wanted it to be when I got in. I got to be part of a really special unit, the top that I could get, and I got to met some really special people and all of them are still friends.”