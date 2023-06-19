LEXINGTON – The Orthman Community YMCA in Lexington is hosting a free Adult Expo, Planning For Your Future, event to connect area residents to important community resources.

“This is a free event where community members can have a casual lunch and meet with local vendors to learn about a variety of products and services offered by local organizations and businesses,” YMCA Youth & Family Director Amber Holbrook said. ‘The goal is for adults of all ages, family members and caregivers to learn what resources are available to them and ways they can prepare for their future.”

The Expo will take place conveniently during the lunch hour from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in the Lexington Middle School cafeteria (use the Middle School main doors to enter.)

Lexington Regional Health Center will provide a free lunch on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will be free-flowing where adults can walk from booth to booth and have conversations with local vendors such as Lexington Regional Health Center; Family Physical Therapy; Nebraska VR; Dawson County Family Partners; Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services; Heldt, McKeone & Copley attorneys; Emerald Nursing & Rehab Cozad; Nebraska Department of Labor; Nebraska Total Care; and the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is necessary.

The YMCA is a non-profit organization that works to strengthen the community with programs focusing on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.