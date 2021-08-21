A big day for Cozad: 100th Meridian hosts housing groundbreaking and solar panel ribbon cutting

Meanwhile, Mesner Development was able to obtain Low-Income Housing Tax Credit support (LIHTC) to offset the cost to build. The LIHTC program — administered by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority — offers a financial tool that, since its inception, has helped dozens of communities across the state, like Cozad, achieve their goals for quality housing development, according to the press release.

“The State has done a terrific job investing resources to allow progressive communities like Cozad, where there are a lot of job openings and economic potential, tackle the financial challenges associated with housing growth,” said Kathy Mesner, whose firm has a track record of innovative design-and-builds in rural Nebraska, including those involving creative reuse, according to the press release.

“It’s good to see progress,” said Hosick in the release. “Now there’s more work to do. In a community like Cozad, housing will always be an important economic issue. Seeing what we were able to do today is an inspiration for us to keep moving forward.”

McKeone spoke at the event, saying the housing project has been in the works before she took over as director. “We are very exciting to see the dirt already turning,” McKeone said motioning to the dirt piles and skid steer at work Tuesday morning.