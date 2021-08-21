A big day for Cozad: 100th Meridian hosts housing groundbreaking and solar panel ribbon cutting

COZAD — It was a quote often repeated on Tuesday, Aug. 17, “This is a big day for Cozad.” The community hosted both a groundbreaking for housing development and a ribbon cutting for the new solar array facility on the same day.
Groundbreaking - Housing
The morning started at the corner of 8th and D Streets, where the Cozad Housing Development Corporation was hosting a groundbreaking.
The “Gatewood Village,” will feature 15 new triplex apartments that address a need for affordable housing to support economic growth, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Pat Hosick is executive director of the Cozad Housing Authority, a nonprofit that’s on a mission to create living options for low-to-moderate income individuals and families in Cozad. Supplying homes that are accessible to working families, she says, is a key piece for ensuring the city lives up to its economic potential, according to the press release.
“If we want to see Cozad continue to grow and thrive, we have to keep working to create housing that can appeal to working families of a variety of income levels,” said Hosick in the press release.
When the old middle school was demolished in 2018, the agency saw an opportunity. After obtaining the vacant land, they teamed up with Cozad Development Corporation (CDC) and Mesner Development to draw up a blueprint leading to today’s future builds, according to the release.
Fifteen three-bedroom apartments — five buildings in all, priced for households at or below 60 percent of the area median income — that will not only add to the housing inventory, but could potentially free up space for new families by creating an attractive option for residents who are ready to downsize, according to the press release.
“These new units are ideal for seniors, small families or anyone looking for something low-cost and low-maintenance but with great amenities,” Hosick said. “When they move, that becomes a new option for another family or young professional coming to town.”
To obtain project financing, the Housing Authority worked side-by-side with Cozad Development Corporation to apply for $500,000 in HOME Investment Partnerships funding through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. A federal program, HOME is the nation’s largest funding source for rental development targeting low-to-moderate income households.
“Cozad probably couldn’t have gotten this project off the ground without the support of the Department of Economic Development and the HOME program,” said Jennifer McKeone, Cozad Development Corporation executive director, whose agency leads an array of programs and partnerships designed to spur the city’s growth and quality of life. “HOME and other State resources have played a major role in our community in terms of helping us pursue our vision for economic growth.”
Meanwhile, Mesner Development was able to obtain Low-Income Housing Tax Credit support (LIHTC) to offset the cost to build. The LIHTC program — administered by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority — offers a financial tool that, since its inception, has helped dozens of communities across the state, like Cozad, achieve their goals for quality housing development, according to the press release.
“The State has done a terrific job investing resources to allow progressive communities like Cozad, where there are a lot of job openings and economic potential, tackle the financial challenges associated with housing growth,” said Kathy Mesner, whose firm has a track record of innovative design-and-builds in rural Nebraska, including those involving creative reuse, according to the press release.
“It’s good to see progress,” said Hosick in the release. “Now there’s more work to do. In a community like Cozad, housing will always be an important economic issue. Seeing what we were able to do today is an inspiration for us to keep moving forward.”
McKeone spoke at the event, saying the housing project has been in the works before she took over as director. “We are very exciting to see the dirt already turning,” McKeone said motioning to the dirt piles and skid steer at work Tuesday morning.
“There is definitely a need for more housing in Cozad,” McKeone said. She had been approached at the most recent Music Monday event by someone who was asking how they could get their name on the list for the new housing units being built.
McKeone said the person who approached her said they had been on a list for another spot for three years and were number 48 on the list, they even put their name on a waiting list in another town.
She said housing is not about numbers on a paper, “it’s about getting people in Cozad affordable (housing) options so they can stay in our town.”
Cozad Mayor Marcus Kloepping said the new housing was a big step for Cozad and Dawson County. He said housing is not solely a Cozad issue, or even a Dawson County issue, it’s a statewide issue.
“By breaking dirt, it shows our commitment to trying to solve these problems, instead of ignoring them,” said Kloepping. He added when he first took office, the property along 8th and D Streets was one of the first things discussed.
“I am exciting to see housing on this lot, that a lot of people have ties to in this community,” Kloepping said.
Cliff Mesner of Mesner Development Company said his business is the developers on the project. He said at the moment, the two most powerful programs being used to build housing were tax increment financing projects and rural workforce housing.
Mesner said Nebraska can thank Dawson County for its contribution to these types of projects as Mike Bacon has backed TIF projects and Senator Matt Williams is responsible for getting the rural workforce housing off the ground.
Senator Williams was in attendance, “We all recognize that our rural areas have to grow,” he said. To do so, rural medical facilities and educational facilities need to stay strong, but if housing is not available for people in these areas, the rest is a moot point.
Williams said partnerships and utilizing the programs available are key to the success of these types of projects. “But none of this happens unless you have a community, itself, that is willing to step up and accept the responsibility.”
Ribbon Cutting – Solar Array
The second event of the morning was a ribbon cutting at the Cozad Solar Array near 2nd and Monroe Streets.
The solar array is a 2.4 megawatt facility and will provide power directly to the city’s electric utility. The power will be enough to power 400 homes annually.
Although the City contracts its power through Nebraska Public Power District, it can generate up to 2.4 MWdc of its power on its own, opening the possibility for the city to add solar energy to its portfolio. The City’s utility will purchase energy from the array at a fixed-price over a 30-year period providing energy savings and protection from price volatility present in a typical retail electricity contract, according to a press release.
We are excited to partner with N Solar on our solar energy system and bring even more affordable and clean energy to our customers,” said Nikki Schwanz, Cozad City Administrator. “By working together, we are able to provide clean power to our community in a cost-effective way.”
The project was developed by N Solar, a three-company coalition consisting of Mesner Development, GenPro Energy Solutions, and Sol Systems, that provides energy solutions to municipal utilities and power districts throughout Nebraska, according to a press release.
Sol Systems, a Washington-DC based solar energy developer, financed the system through its joint venture with investment firm Capital Dynamics, who will serve as the long-term owner and operator of the system, according to a press release.
“Cozad will greatly benefit from 30 years of low-cost, clean energy at a price protected against inflation,” said Anna Noucas, Director of Originations at Sol Systems. “The City was a fantastic partner and are part of the growing number of forward-thinking municipalities that and leaders who value solar as a key part of their present and future energy strategy.”
GenPro Energy Solutions, a renewable energy construction firm based in South Dakota, provided construction for the array, which began in November 2020 and reached commercial operation last month. GenPro will also provide maintenance on the system throughout its life, according to a press release.
Molly Brown, Executive Vice President of Energy Development at GenPro Energy Solutions said. "After several years of project development and finding the right solution for the City of Cozad, we're excited to add Cozad to the growing number of municipal utilities who understand both the environmental and economic development benefits of distributed solar generation. Having a solar farm sited within the community it serves can be a source of pride for the Cozad community for years to come."