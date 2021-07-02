LEXINGTON — The first thought on seeing everyone gathered to participate in the 71st Annual Bertrand Parade was that there was going to be nobody to watch, the entire town seemed to be in the parade.

However, the streets along the parade route on Minor Ave. were filled families and children with sacks ready. The theme of this year’s parade was “Hometown Homecoming.”

Participants included local Legion posts, the Bertrand Area Community Foundation, Miss Bertrand and her court, Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen, Phillips Rodeo Company, CASA, Tri-County Shriners, Holdrege Family Dental, Phelps Memorial Health Center, CNPPID, Zhanging Spur, AgWest Commodities, First State Bank of Holdrege, Gary Thompson Agency and Brell Realty and Auction.

Also, Cross Country Market, Holdrege Physical Therapy, Holdrege Area Ambassadors, Lexington Regional Health Center, KRVN, Bernie Jones of Cambridge, Ed Shrock, NPPD District 6 director, Phelps County Crime Stoppers, Grandpa’s Punkinberry Patch and the MCDA Division Cheer Champions.