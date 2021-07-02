LEXINGTON — The first thought on seeing everyone gathered to participate in the 71st Annual Bertrand Parade was that there was going to be nobody to watch, the entire town seemed to be in the parade.
However, the streets along the parade route on Minor Ave. were filled families and children with sacks ready. The theme of this year’s parade was “Hometown Homecoming.”
Participants included local Legion posts, the Bertrand Area Community Foundation, Miss Bertrand and her court, Miss Nebraska Morgan Holen, Phillips Rodeo Company, CASA, Tri-County Shriners, Holdrege Family Dental, Phelps Memorial Health Center, CNPPID, Zhanging Spur, AgWest Commodities, First State Bank of Holdrege, Gary Thompson Agency and Brell Realty and Auction.
Also, Cross Country Market, Holdrege Physical Therapy, Holdrege Area Ambassadors, Lexington Regional Health Center, KRVN, Bernie Jones of Cambridge, Ed Shrock, NPPD District 6 director, Phelps County Crime Stoppers, Grandpa’s Punkinberry Patch and the MCDA Division Cheer Champions.
Rounding out the list, Landmark Implement, Bertrand Nursing home, 2021 Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking, Aurora Cooperative, Plum Creek Medical Group, the Southern Public Power District, Those Blasted Signs, Freed Brothers Farms, Evans Construction, Terry Freeland Livestock, the Dawson County Raceway and Hi-Line Ag.
KUVR Radio, Bertrand Veterinary and Divine Boutique had the novel idea of handing out frozen popsicles to those along the parade route as temperatures soared into the 80s.
The Tuperware truck and those on back of the Bertrand Volunteer Fire Departments sprayed water along the route for a relief from the heat.
Religious entities involved include, Hope Lutheran’s Vacation Bible School classes, Encounter the Cross
There were also dueling gubernatorial candidate campaigns for Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster.
There were several antique tractors decorated with “RRR” banners, to honor Rowan Rabe, a six year old boy and lover of the farm life, who died of a brain aneurysm earlier this year.
The parade has been held annually since 1949.