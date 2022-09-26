59-year-old man killed after being struck by vehicle early Saturday morning

LEXINGTON — A 19-year-old Lexington man has been arrested for motor vehicle homicide after a 59-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle during the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 24.

At 4:54 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and Priority Medical Transport were dispatched to South Adams and Oak St. in reference to a motor vehicle striking pedestrian.

Law enforcement from the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff Office also responded to the scene and upon arrival they determined a 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, a 19-year-old Lexington male, Salvador Canales, was arrested for willful reckless driving and motor vehicle homicide.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the LPD during the investigation. The name of the 59-year-old is being withheld, pending notification of the family.