35 new Lexington Public School teachers welcomed to the community

LEXINGTON — It’s an annual tradition in Lexington to welcome those new teachers who have joined Lexington Public Schools and will be shortly starting a new school year. The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the new teacher luncheon with the support of local businesses.

Superintendent John Hakonson said at the luncheon that there are 35 new teachers joining the district at all levels, several are international teachers.

The new teachers include,

District: Caitlin Boryca, speech pathologist; Jenna Van Haute, speech pathologist; Sarah Ernst; instrumental music teacher.

Early Learning Academy: Betsy Dueland, preschool.

Bryan Elementary: Alberto Morillas, second grade Spanish; Daniel Gibbs; music teacher; Mariah Neill, SPED; Perla Camargo, second grade Spanish.

Morton Elementary: Beth Roberts, counselor; Emily Weitzencamp; SPED; Kristin Ahlenstorf, first grade; Tiffany Loeffelhoz, reading program support.

Pershing Elementary: Amberlyn Cullers, fourth grade; Audra Faeh, EL newcomer; Baily Stofer; fourth grade; Britany Lousberg, SPED; Keri Housholder, fourth grade; Shelby Bramer, fifth grade.

Sandoz Elementary: Blaike Edeal, SPED STARS and Kristine Einspahr, psychologist.

Lexington Middle School: Audrey Feeney, special education; Derek Persson, special education; Karen Piel, seventh grade science; Laura Johnson, information technology; Jesus Ramirez, social studies; Owen Brummer; seventh grade math.

Lexington High School: Amanda Curtis, English Learner; Cathy Watson, science; Dana Johnson, physical education; Emma Krysl, family and consumer science; Josue Ayala, social studies; Kristin Nieto, family and consumer science; Maxine Leick, English; Naveen Goud Rajulapati, science; Romario Solano-Ortega, English Learner; Vicente Flores, Spanish, Kiley Labs, SPED and Sophia Mubango, math.

Amy Adams, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce board vice president, during the opening of the welcomed the new teachers to the community and said the Chamber of Commerce was at their service.

Scott Foster, representing Dawson Area Development and the Chamber’s Business Education Committee called Lexington and the school district, “a special place.”

Foster told the new teachers if they were having any trepidations about being at Lexington, he said, “I can tell you, you came to the right place.”

He noted the diversity of Lexington and the district is something that just works in Lexington. He said the perception of the community from the outside is not the reality. Foster said he hopes that the teachers are able to experience that reality.

Cynthia Boyd, Administrative Assistant with the chamber, noted the 27 business that donated to support the luncheon and provided items in gift bags that were distributed to the teachers. Several representatives of the businesses were present at the luncheon to meet and greet the new teachers.

Members of the Dawson County Children’s Museum board were also on hand to provide passes to teachers who had children, so they could make a visit to the museum’s new location.

Heather Heinemann, Executive Director of the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, extended a “warm welcome to Lexington” and said she was excited that they chose Lexington as a place to teach.

She noted the community businesses are huge supporters of the school district. The annual teacher luncheon has long been held and shows how closely the district works with the community.

“We wish you the very best,” Heinemann said.