292 new cases of COVID-19 reported, weekly risk dial remains in pandemic risk level

LEXINGTON — There have been 292 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department. The weekly risk dial remains at the same level in the red ‘pandemic’ risk level this week.

The 292 new cases were reported between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4. Weekly cases had dropped to zero in mid-June, but since then, 2,700 positive cases have been recorded in the district and over a third of these were reported in just the last three weeks.

One out of every nine COVID-19 tests in Dawson or Buffalo County in the past month have been positive and over 43 percent of these were among residents aged less than 30.

According to the State of Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 458 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Dawson County and 397 cases per 100,000 in Gosper County.

There have been 3,482 total COVID-19 cases in Dawson County and 225 total cases in Gosper County to date since the start of the pandemic.

There are 23 adult COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the Two Rivers district, there are currently no pediatric patients hospitalized. Only 15 percent of ICU beds are available in the district and almost 40 percent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.