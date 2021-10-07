292 new cases of COVID-19 reported, weekly risk dial remains in pandemic risk level

LEXINGTON — There have been 292 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department. The weekly risk dial remains at the same level in the red ‘pandemic’ risk level this week.
The 292 new cases were reported between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4. Weekly cases had dropped to zero in mid-June, but since then, 2,700 positive cases have been recorded in the district and over a third of these were reported in just the last three weeks.
One out of every nine COVID-19 tests in Dawson or Buffalo County in the past month have been positive and over 43 percent of these were among residents aged less than 30.
According to the State of Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 458 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Dawson County and 397 cases per 100,000 in Gosper County.
There have been 3,482 total COVID-19 cases in Dawson County and 225 total cases in Gosper County to date since the start of the pandemic.
There are 23 adult COVID-19 related hospitalizations across the Two Rivers district, there are currently no pediatric patients hospitalized. Only 15 percent of ICU beds are available in the district and almost 40 percent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
According to Two Rivers, hospitals report continuing pressure on inpatient services. Medical and surgical bed availability is around 45 percent across all hospitals in the district. There are six out of eight ventilators currently in use is for COVID-19 patients.
Starting Oct. 11, a new public COVID testing site will be open in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results will be available the same day and are offered Mondays and Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Those desirous of COVID testing are requested register at https://login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
As of Oct. 5, 2021, 45 percent of the Two River district’s total population and 57 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.
Of a population over 12 years old, 57 percent and 49 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties residents have been fully vaccinated.
Two Rivers continues to host vaccination clinics in the local area, they include,
- Thursday, Oct. 14: 5 p.m. Lexington, Dawson County Annex Building.
- Friday, Oct. 15: 11:30 a.m. Gothenburg, Peterson Grocery Store.
- Wednesday, Oct. 20: 11:30 a.m. Cozad, 201 E. 8th St.
- Thursday, Oct. 21: 5 p.m. Lexington, Dawson County Annex Building.
- Wednesday, Oct. 27: 11:30 a.m. Elwood, 106 Rockford St.
- Thursday, Oct. 28: 5 p.m. Lexington, Dawson County Annex Building.
“Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to avail of the COVID vaccination through their healthcare provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org,” Two Rivers stated.
According to the Two Rivers COVID-19 dashboard, the district daily case rate has been 46.62 per 100,000 residents. There have been 141 cumulative deaths as of Sept. 15.
“For these reasons, the risk dial is unchanged from last week and remains in the ‘pandemic’ zone. The dial has stayed in the red pandemic zone for three weeks now, reflecting weekly incidence and positivity rates, strained in-patient capacity and ICU utilization rates, and incomplete contact tracing and high rates of COVID hospitalizations in the district,” according to Two Rivers.
According to the State of Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, there are 422 active COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. To date there have been 2,427 deaths.
As of Oct. 6, 67.3 percent of the state’s total population over 12 has been fully vaccinated and 5.1 percent of people have been partially vaccinated.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Oct. 3, there have been 4,626 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 401 from prior week.
“The national outlook has improved considerably in recent weeks. Hospitalizations and new case reports have been falling since mid-September,” according to the New York Times, “More than 700,000 coronavirus deaths have now been reported nationwide. Daily death reports have started to slowly decline, but it remains common for more than 1,800 fatalities to be reported in a day.”