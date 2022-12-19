Around Town

The AroundTown section of the Clipper-Herald is to notify the public of upcoming events and to publicize pertinent information from individuals, groups or service organizations.
PEOPLE
- The family of Muriel Shea, in honor of her 90th birthday will be having an open house on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2-4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
HAPPENINGS
- Amherst Dances: All dances start at 7 p.m. No snacks provided due to COVID-19. We’re STILL DANCING, Miller Dances at the Amherst Community Hall on Main St. No Dances on Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.
- You are invited to the Christmas Eve service at Lexington Christian Church, 1206 North Erie Street in Lexington Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. A free soup supper will follow the service.
- VFW 5136 Auxiliary will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. in the Pinnacle Bank meeting room.
- The Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection is hosting an event Tuesday, Jan. 17, 12 p.m. at Kirk’s. Speaker will be Boo Dragoun of Kearney, special feature will be Rose Mapel of Eustis and Music will be provided by Logan Hansen. Reservations and cancellations needed by Jan. 16. Call Sheri Giesbrecht, 308-320-0952 or Jonelle Lans, 308-325-8279.
- Plum Creek Market Place continues to take donations through the holiday season. The items that can be donated include canned goods, boxed goods, paper goods, holiday food items and other non-perishables. The items can be dropped in the purple donation box near the checkout exit.
- The Dawson County History Museum is hosting “Coffee with Carol” the first Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- The Dawson County History Museum in Lexington is showing a “Thank You Veterans” art gallery exhibit open now through Dec. 31. Please stop in and peruse the art gallery. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- The Cozad Grand Generation Center will continue to have Home Delivered Meals to our Community Monday - Friday. If you would like to receive Home Delivered Meals or would like to pick up a Curbside Meal at 410 W 9th St from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., please call us at 308-784-2747 by 9:30 a.m. that morning, so we can arrange everything for your convenience and we have enough food made up available. Our Bus Service will not be running but if you need anything please call us and we will try to help you out. If you know of anyone that needs meals please spread the word so we can all get through this trying time.
- The Dawson County Democrats meet at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
- WIC Clinic Sites, Dawson County: Lexington – Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Building, 931 W. 7th St., Tuesday through Thursday the first 4 full weeks for each month.
- RYDE Transit - Public Transportation is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a ride in Dawson County or Lexington call 308-324-3670. Public Transportation is easy to ride and open to everyone.
PUBLIC LIBRARIES
- The Lexington Public Library hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. , Sunday: Closed. Watch for lots of fun programs and activities this summer. Also, we are continuing curbside services; call the Library at (308) 324-2151 for information.
- Novel Stitchers meets in the Board Room at the Lexington Public Library from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring your portable project—quilting, knitting, embroidery, crochet—and join us for stitching and socializing.
- Storytime meets on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Lexington Public Library. Children and their care givers are invited to join us for a story and activities.
- The Wilson Public Library normal hours are, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Public and private meetings have resumed, with 24-hour notice appreciated. Limits to how many attendees based upon room need, what equipment is available, and other restrictions can be found by calling us at 308-784-2019 or stopping at the front desk. Normal policies about room rental can be found under Policies at www.wilsonpubliclibrary.org.
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Exercise room is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Wednesday
- 12:45 p.m. - Cards
- 1:00 p.m. - FROG
- 2:30 p.m. - Hot Cookies
Thursday
- 12:45 p.m. - Farkle
Friday
- Closed
LEXINGTON GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Homemade bread everyday. Choice of skim, 2% or chocolate milk. No reservations needed except for large groups. Serving time: 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
- Meatloaf, Potato Casserole, Zesty Carrots, Mandarin Oranges
Thursday
- Potato Bar: Meat Sauce, Baked Potato, Broccoli and Cheese, Apricots, Breadstick, Dessert
Friday
- Closed
COZAD GRAND GENERATION CENTER
Wednesday
- 9:30 a.m. - Pool Tournament
- 10:00 a.m. - Free Groceries
- 1:00 p.m. - Pinochle
Thursday
- No Activities
Friday
- Closed - Merry Christmas
COZAD GRAND GENERATION CENTER MENU
Wednesday
- Chicken Enchiladas, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Tropical Fruit, Ice Cream
Thursday
- Broccoli Soup, Ham Salad Sandwich, Veggie Sticks, Pears, Ice Cream
Friday
- Closed - Merry Christmas
GOSPER COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
All meals served with a vegetable, fruit and a sweet item
Wednesday
- Closed
Thursday
- Closed
Friday
- Closed
ORGANIZATIONS
- AA/NA: open meeting Friday nights at 7 p.m. at Plum Creek Mall at Two Bridges Counseling, 513 N. Grant St., Suite 3a, Lexington.
- Westside Group: AA/NA open meeting on Monday and Friday nights at 8 p.m. Meetings are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St., Lexington, use the south door.
- AA Elwood: at 7 p.m. on Sundays at United Methodist Church, 601 Rush in Elwood.
- Al-Anon Al-Anon meets Mondays at 8 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 105 E. 17th St., Lexington; use the office door. For more information call 308-325-5827 or 308-325-3964.
- Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking: at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at St. Ann’s Catholic Church basement, 301 E. Sixth St.
- Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, non-smoking - Smithfield: At 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Hope Lutheran Church, 74098 Road 436 in Smithfield. Call 785-3567 or 472-3376.
- American Legion in Lexington meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles.
- Celebrate Recovery: a 12-step, anonymous program helping participants overcome any hurts, habits, addictions or hang-ups. Meets at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays at Parkview Baptist Church’s Refuge (Parkview South Campus), 1105 Park St. Contact: 308-324-4410.
- Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Public Immunization Clinic, 1st & 3rd Mondays every month: Open 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. by appointment at 931 West 7th St., Lexington. Clinics serve ages 2 months - 18 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult, previous vaccination records required. Contact 308-865-1352 ext. 143.
- Dawson/Gosper County CASA: seeking Volunteers. CASA Volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life, who advocate through the court system in the interests of children. Contact 324-7364.
- Grupo Lexington AA (Spanish Speaking) open meeting Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11 p.m., at 114 West 6th St. in Lexington.
- The Lexington Lions Club meets the 4th Monday every month at the Lexington Grand Generation Center.
- Lexington Rotary Club meets the first and third Tuesday of the month at Dawson County Annex Building at noon. For more information or to join call 308-325-7006.
- Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meetings are held the second Thursday each month at 2 p.m. in the education room at the Community Health & Fitness Center (1600 W. 13th, Lexington). For more information contact Dixie Menke at 308-325-5350.
- SMART Recovery meets at St. Peter’s in the Valley Episcopal Church, 905 East 13th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets every second Monday of the month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1616 W. 39th St., in Kearney. For more information contact Carol Rowedder.