The Eagles soar away to the Semi-finals at State

LINCOLN – On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Overton lady Eagles took the Pinnacle Bank Arena court by storm against the St. Mary Cardinals for State volleyball quarterfinals.

The lady Eagles took the sweep 26-24, 25-13 and 25-20.

It was a very up and down first set after the lady Eagles took a seven point lead the Cardinals came back to tie the game at 21. The Cardinals tied the game out 24 after a huge block. Eagle Natalie Wood sent over a tip for the kill for match point and Adysen McCarter slid over a tip kill for the Overton set win.

The second set was an absolute blowout for the Eagles after going up 13 to three. Lady Eagle McCarter swiped a tip off the Cardinal block for the kill that sent the Eagles up 16 to four. The Cardinals went on a three point run but it was not enough to reach the Eagles score. Eagle JoLee Ryan swung a huge kill down to set the score at 23 to 12. JoLee took a kill off the Cardinal block for set point. All over the net was lady Eagle Wood as she tipped over a kill that landed in the middle of the Cardinal court for the set win.

A burst of energy came back into the Cardinal players as they kept their calm stature and gave the Eagles a fight until the very end. Overton took a nine to five lead after a Wood kill. St. Mary came back to tie the game at 11. An attack error on lady Eagle Wood set a tie at 16. Each team went point for point as they reached closer to match point. Eagle JoLee Ryan took a huge swing for the kill as the Overton crowd and players jumped in celebration.

Coach Hayley Ryan stated, “We maintained composure and played with more confidence this year. We are playing with more experience and that showed today.”

Lady Eagle Wood led the team in kills with 17, JoLee Ryan had 12 and Daisy Ryan had nine.

Serving for the lady Eagles, Wood, McCarter and JoLee each had one ace.

Setter Florell put up 34 assists in the sweep.

Overton faced off against Humphrey St. Francis on Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.