Overton's Fleischman is a Bruin
Overton's Fleischman is a Bruin

Fleischman Signing WEB.jpg

Front row: (left to right) Brian Fleischman, Haley Fleischman, Leah Fleischman.  Back row: Braden Fleischman, Brody Fleischman, Coach Hayley Ryan.

 C-H photo • Benjamin Arrowood

Overton senior Haley Fleischman signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for the Bellevue University Bruins on Tuesday, Dec. 15.  She said, while she doesn’t know which position she will be playing, yet, she will likely play outside hitter or right side for the Bruins.  Academically, Fleischman said she will pursue a degree in health and human performance to become a physical therapist.  Accompanying Fleischman at her signing were family and volleyball coach. 

