Overton Eagles win final game against Axtell Wildcats, 30-14

AXTELL — After losing their first five games, the Overton Eagles found their footing and won their last three games of the season. Their last game was a 30-14 away win over the Axtell Wildcats.
The Eagles got a scare early in the first 15 seconds of the game, with The Wildcats getting the first touchdown but were unable to get the two point conversion. Overton was scoreless in the first quarter.
The second quarter saw a defensive scrum between both teams, but with one minute of the first half left, Braden Fleischman (23) found Wyatt Ryan (18) down the field for a 34 yard touchdown pass. Kicker Max Manzo then booted the ball through the uprights for the extra point, 7-6 in favor of Overton.
The third quarter saw Overton’s offense shine, Fleischman connected with Ryan for a 55 yard touchdown pass on a first down.
Later in the quarter, Brendan McCarter (6) broke free for a 21 yard touchdown run on second and six. Fleischman would again find Ryan for a 41 yard touchdown pass.
The quarter ended with Overton up 23-6.
The Wildcats fought for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, making the score 23-14. Not long after, Will Kulhanek (20) rushed from only a few yards from the goal line but tripped before making it, with the ball flying into the end zone. However, Manzo fell on the ball and secured the touchdown for the Eagles.
The final score of the game was 30-14.
Fleischman had 13 throwing attempts for nine completions for a total of 189 yards, he also threw three touchdown passes. Ryan had six receptions for 151 yards and three touchdown catches. Brendan McCarter (6) had two receptions for 20 yards.
Kulhanek had 28 carries for 133 yards and scored a touchdown. McCarter had 15 carries for 53 yards.
Fleischman finished the game with 188 total yards, Kulhanek, 151 yards, Ryan, 151 yards and McCarter, 74 yards.
On defense, Ryan had seven solo tackles and eight assists, McCarter had three solo tackles, Fleischman had three solo tackles and two assists, Alex Banzhaf (24) had three solo tackles and two interceptions and Dylan Pooschkle (38) had six assists.
Overton improved their season record to 3-5, they finished 3-2 in their league and were third overall in the district.