Overton Eagles win final game against Axtell Wildcats, 30-14

AXTELL — After losing their first five games, the Overton Eagles found their footing and won their last three games of the season. Their last game was a 30-14 away win over the Axtell Wildcats.

The Eagles got a scare early in the first 15 seconds of the game, with The Wildcats getting the first touchdown but were unable to get the two point conversion. Overton was scoreless in the first quarter.

The second quarter saw a defensive scrum between both teams, but with one minute of the first half left, Braden Fleischman (23) found Wyatt Ryan (18) down the field for a 34 yard touchdown pass. Kicker Max Manzo then booted the ball through the uprights for the extra point, 7-6 in favor of Overton.

The third quarter saw Overton’s offense shine, Fleischman connected with Ryan for a 55 yard touchdown pass on a first down.

Later in the quarter, Brendan McCarter (6) broke free for a 21 yard touchdown run on second and six. Fleischman would again find Ryan for a 41 yard touchdown pass.

The quarter ended with Overton up 23-6.