Minutemaids, Minuteman both fall to Minden Whippets

LEXINGTON — With the season still less than a week old, Lexington tested their basketball teams with contests against the Minden Whippets Tuesday night. The Maids suffered their second defeat of the season falling 41-35. The Minutemen met a similar fate, experiencing a 51-42 defeat.
Minutemaids fall behind early, fall to Whippets
The Minutemaids struggled on offense, not scoring their first points until early in the second quarter. By that time, Minden had built a 12 point lead.
Lexington rallied to close the gap to six points, trailing 16-10 at halftime. The Maids matched up with the Whippets in the third quarter to trail 26-20 to start the fourth quarter.
Minden caught fire early in the fourth quarter to outscore Lexington 9-3 in the first two and one half minutes.
The Maids stormed back to close within six points, but to no avail.
Sarah Treffer led the team with 23 points in the game.
Lexington, 1-2, traveled to Holdrege Friday, and hosts York tonight, Saturday.
Third quarter troubles hamper Minutemen
In the boys game, the team struggled with the Whippet’s full court press. Lexington turned the ball over 10 times within the first quarter, and trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Minden outscored Lexington 15-10 to hold a 26-18 advantage to start the second half. The Minutemen were outscored 15-3 in the third quarter. Caden West hit one score and was one for two at the free throw line.
Trailing 41-21 to start the final quarter, Lexington battled to within 10 points, 47-37, with 2:11 left in the game. The Minutemen outscored Minden 5-4 over the last two minutes, eventually falling 51-42.