Minutemaids, Minuteman both fall to Minden Whippets

LEXINGTON — With the season still less than a week old, Lexington tested their basketball teams with contests against the Minden Whippets Tuesday night. The Maids suffered their second defeat of the season falling 41-35. The Minutemen met a similar fate, experiencing a 51-42 defeat.

Minutemaids fall behind early, fall to Whippets

The Minutemaids struggled on offense, not scoring their first points until early in the second quarter. By that time, Minden had built a 12 point lead.

Lexington rallied to close the gap to six points, trailing 16-10 at halftime. The Maids matched up with the Whippets in the third quarter to trail 26-20 to start the fourth quarter.

Minden caught fire early in the fourth quarter to outscore Lexington 9-3 in the first two and one half minutes.

The Maids stormed back to close within six points, but to no avail.

Sarah Treffer led the team with 23 points in the game.

Lexington, 1-2, traveled to Holdrege Friday, and hosts York tonight, Saturday.

Third quarter troubles hamper Minutemen