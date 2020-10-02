'Maids volleyball wins again

LEXINGTON – Another night and another win for the Lexington Minutemaids volleyball squad when they hosted the Aurora Huskies on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Minutemaids won the match in four sets, 3-1, and bring their season record to 9-6.

Lexington jumped ahead to an early lead, 6-0, before the Huskies could respond in the first set. The end of one rally lead into another as the Minutemaids drove to a 9-1 lead when Aurora called the first timeout of the match. The Huskies saw their second and third points and trailed the ‘Maids, 11-3. A gradual back-and-forth favored the Huskies but Lexington still held a lead when they called their first timeout, 17-15. Aurora lingered on the Minutemaids’ tails as they entered the last stretch of the first set, 22-21, and tied the Lexington girls, 22-22. Lexington recaptured the lead, 24-23. A serve from Taylor Woehrle began the final point and Cordelia Harbison ended it, raining fire from over the net. Lexington took the first set win, 25-23.

An Aurora net-serve gave the Minutemaids the opening point of the second set. Their very brief lead was matched quickly and Aurora took the lead, 3-2. A back and forth between the teams tilted in favor of the Huskies and they rode their gradual drive to a win and the Minutemaids fell in the second set, 15-25.