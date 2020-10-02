'Maids volleyball wins again

LEXINGTON – Another night and another win for the Lexington Minutemaids volleyball squad when they hosted the Aurora Huskies on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Minutemaids won the match in four sets, 3-1, and bring their season record to 9-6.
Lexington jumped ahead to an early lead, 6-0, before the Huskies could respond in the first set. The end of one rally lead into another as the Minutemaids drove to a 9-1 lead when Aurora called the first timeout of the match. The Huskies saw their second and third points and trailed the ‘Maids, 11-3. A gradual back-and-forth favored the Huskies but Lexington still held a lead when they called their first timeout, 17-15. Aurora lingered on the Minutemaids’ tails as they entered the last stretch of the first set, 22-21, and tied the Lexington girls, 22-22. Lexington recaptured the lead, 24-23. A serve from Taylor Woehrle began the final point and Cordelia Harbison ended it, raining fire from over the net. Lexington took the first set win, 25-23.
An Aurora net-serve gave the Minutemaids the opening point of the second set. Their very brief lead was matched quickly and Aurora took the lead, 3-2. A back and forth between the teams tilted in favor of the Huskies and they rode their gradual drive to a win and the Minutemaids fell in the second set, 15-25.
Lexington went on to seal the win in two consecutive set wins, 25-20 in the third and 25-22 in the fourth. The Minutemaids added another win to their season with the 3-1 win over the Huskies.
Aurora entered the match with a 12-8 record over the Minutemaids’ 8-6. Since their loss to Lexington, the Huskies have also taken a 3-1 loss to North Platte and their record lands at 12-10. The Minutemaids’ win on Tuesday, brought their season to 9-6.
Leading the Minutemaids in the victory were junior Cordelia Harbison with 28 kills, three block and 19 digs, Liah Haines with 37 assists and 15 digs and Brisa Garcia with 25 digs and 2 aces.
The Lexington Minutemaids volleyball squad will be on the road to kick off their games next week when they travel to York for a triangular on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. They will return home on Thursday, Oct. 8 when they host a triangular with the Gothenburg Swedes and the McCook Bison at 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!