LHS soccer is going to state!

LEXINGTON - The LHS Soccer teams were honored with hosting both of their district championship games. Now, they’re both honored as district champions. The Minutemaids ended their game minutes before the boys, taking a 2-0 win over Blair, ensuring a spot in the state tournament bracket. The MMinutemen soon added their win, 8-2, over the Kearney Catholic Stars for their spot at state.

Berniece Garcia Scored both of Lexington’s goals, the second on a penalty kick.

The Minutemen saw Diego Martinez with a hat trick, scoring Lexington's first, third and fourth goals. Bradley Orozco, Alex Cruz and Fredy Vargas each scored one goal. Ernesto Vargas scored a goal on a penalty kick and Junior Casillas scored his first goal after returning to the pitch.

Today was a special day for Lexington soccer, as they simultaneously claimed the district championship on home turf and will both be taking busses to the state soccer tournament.

Congratulations Minutemen and Minutemaids!