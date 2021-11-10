LHS senior Cordelia Harbison signs with University of Nebraska – Kearney to play volleyball

LEXINGTON — Lexington High School senior Cordelia Harbison signed with the University of Nebraska – Kearney to play volleyball on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Harbison signed her letter of intent at LHS joined by her family and coaches.

“I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities Lexington has ever given me,” Harbison wrote, “I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for all the endless support from the community.”

“Continuing my education and my athletic career has always been a dream of mine and I’m excited to pursue it as the University of Nebraska at Kearney,” wrote Harbison, “A special thanks to Samantha Hammond, Jennifer Young-Leupp, past coaches and any teammate of mine from over the years.”

“It is with great pride to represent Lexington at the collegiate level. I am excited to open a new chapter in my life and look forward to accomplishing more goals,” Harbison concluded.

She will be coached by UNK Head Volleyball Coach Rick Squires.

Harbison has been active in LHS activities including, Circle of Friends, Volleyball, Basketball, Bowling, Track and Field, Yearbook, Band, National Honor Society and L-Club”

In addition to all of the activities she is a part of, Harbison also has excelled at academics, being ranked first in her class of 244 students. Her grade point average is 4.87.