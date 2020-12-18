Hi-Line drops two games

Bertrand boys best Bulls; Hi-Line girls fall in overtime
ELWOOD – The Hi-Line basketball teams hosted the Bertrand Vikings for basketball action on Thursday, Dec. 17. The Bulls met with the Bertrand girls at Elwood High School while the Hi-Line boys clashed with the Viking boys in Eustis. The Bulls girls took their game long, falling in overtime, 49-54, while the Hi-Line boys took a more definitive loss to the Vikings, 43-64.
Scoring for the Hi-Line girls started slow and gradually picked up as they waded their way through Bertrand’s lead. Bertrand took the advantage in the first quarter, scoring 10 points over the Bulls’ seven and edged the Bulls in the second quarter with 11 points over Hi-Line’s 10. Hi-Line trailed by four when the teams took the locker room at halftime, 17-21.
While Betrand edged the Bulls again in the third quarter, 12-13, the Bulls made a push in the fourth to level the score, scoring 15 points over the lady Vikings’ 10. The teams were matched, 44-44, and the game headed to overtime.
While Gretchen Hodge was able to score a three pointer and Joszelyn Nichelson scored two free-throws in the overtime period, the Bertrand girls were more consistent with their regulation scoring and put 10 points on the board, striding to a win over the Bulls, 49-55.
Scoring among the Bulls was shared, with top scorers including Alivia Knoerzer with seven points while Joszelyn Nichelson, Kaydee Diefenbaugh and Gretchen Hodge each scored 10 points.
The loss brings the Hi-Line girls’ season to 2-3.
The Hi-Line boys, in contrast, struggled more with the Bertrand Vikings on Thursday. While the game appeared to be close at the beginning with the Vikings scoring just 12 points over Hi-Line’s 11 in the first quarter, Bertrand’s second quarter saw a different team on the floor.
Hi-Line remained consistent with their first quarter score, putting 13 points on the scoreboard. The Vikings, however, dropped 25 points to take a large 24-37 lead on the Bulls before the half. They continued the deluge in the second half, scoring 20 points in the third quarter over Hi-Line’s seven. A seemingly insurmountable lead materialized as the Bulls trailed into the fourth quarter, 31-57.
Hi-Line was able to make some headway on the Vikings in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points to Bertrand’s seven, but the game ended with a Bulls loss, 43-64.
The Hi-Line boys’ season rests at 0-5 as they head to the weekend.
The Bulls teams will be on the court in Sumner this weekend as they attend the S-E-M Pre-Holiday Tournament, beginning on Friday, Dec. 18 and continuing on Saturday, Dec. 19.
