Hi-Line drops two games

Bertrand boys best Bulls; Hi-Line girls fall in overtime

ELWOOD – The Hi-Line basketball teams hosted the Bertrand Vikings for basketball action on Thursday, Dec. 17. The Bulls met with the Bertrand girls at Elwood High School while the Hi-Line boys clashed with the Viking boys in Eustis. The Bulls girls took their game long, falling in overtime, 49-54, while the Hi-Line boys took a more definitive loss to the Vikings, 43-64.

Scoring for the Hi-Line girls started slow and gradually picked up as they waded their way through Bertrand’s lead. Bertrand took the advantage in the first quarter, scoring 10 points over the Bulls’ seven and edged the Bulls in the second quarter with 11 points over Hi-Line’s 10. Hi-Line trailed by four when the teams took the locker room at halftime, 17-21.

While Betrand edged the Bulls again in the third quarter, 12-13, the Bulls made a push in the fourth to level the score, scoring 15 points over the lady Vikings’ 10. The teams were matched, 44-44, and the game headed to overtime.

While Gretchen Hodge was able to score a three pointer and Joszelyn Nichelson scored two free-throws in the overtime period, the Bertrand girls were more consistent with their regulation scoring and put 10 points on the board, striding to a win over the Bulls, 49-55.