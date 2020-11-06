Eagles win first round at state

LINCOLN – The Overton Eagles are one match and one win into the 2020 NSAA State Volleyball Championships after a sweeping 3-0 win over the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays on Thursday, Nov. 5. The Eagles took wide-margin wins in the bracket, featuring the eight best Class C2 teams in the state, taking the first set, 25-18, and winning the second and third sets, 25-19.

The Eagles pushed to an early lead in the first set of Thursday’s match with the Bluejays and held on, teetering on a four to five point lead before taking their final steps to a 25-18 win. The Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls took a lead in the early part of the second set, but a long swing by the Eagles gave the Overton squad a lead and they leapt to a 25-19 win in the second set. With two sets under their belts, the Eagles sealed the win with another 25-19 set, and move on to the next round.

As for individual performances, senior Haley Fleischman led in kills with 18 while senior Rachel Ecklund followed closely with 16. The Eagles recorded two serving aces in the match with Guardian Angels, one for Fleischman, one for senior Anna Brennan.