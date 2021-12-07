Cozad Wrestling Invitational
The four-year starting quarterback and only three-time captain in school history is entering his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
EUSTIS — In their season openers, the Hi-Line Lady Bulls struggled against the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons, while the boys secured a dominate win …
Rough outing to start season for Maids
COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers girls and boys basketball teams faced off against the Chase County Longhorns during their season opener games.
Mickey Joseph, a Husker quarterback in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s who's spent the last five years on LSU's staff, is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's new wide receivers coach.
LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School Minutemen and Minutemaid basketball teams both took part in a preseason jamboree with the Cambridge Trojans.
WOOD RIVER — The Overton Eagles had a long flight to face the Wood River Eagles during a preseason jamboree match on Monday, Nov. 29.
LEXINGTON — The Lexington High School basketball teams had their home opener against the Ogallala Indians during the evening of Friday, Dec. 3.
NEBRASKA CITY — The first ever sanctioned girls wrestling tournament in the state of Nebraska took place on Friday in Nebraska City. Lexington…
OVERTON — The Overton Eagles boys and girls basketball teams got their seasons off to a solid start with wins over the Arapahoe Warriors on Th…