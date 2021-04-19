Minutemaids win in 3-1 shootout over Lakeview, 01; Minutemen take big clean-sheet win over York, 10-0
AURORA – Conference Champions! The Minutemaids and the Minutemen unified the boys and girls title for LHS on Saturday, April 17 as each team defeated two of their conference foes to take home the honors. The Minutemaids first sealed a 3-0 win over the Northwest Vikings to start their day and moved on to take the conference championship in a 3-1 shootout over the Lakeview Vikings, 1-0. The Minutemen followed the ‘Maids, taking two flawless wins of their own, taking a decisive 7-0 win over the Schuyler Warriors in the semifinals before pounding away a 10-0 victory over the York Dukes for the championship title.
The Minutemaids held the Northwest girls off in the first half of Saturday’s first game, keeping the ball from the Vikings’ more dangerous players. The teams were tied at nil when the Minutemaids reclaimed the pitch with the Northwest girls for the second half.
The LHS girls took advantage of the wind at their backs in the second half and put away three goals, scored by senior Janette Ortiz, freshman Valeria Perez and freshman Ariana Cabrera. Klair Fagot recorded one assist in the game while goalkeeper Alyssa Winter recorded 13 saves and the ninth shutout of her career.
The 3-0 win over Northwest put the Minutemaids into the championship match with the Columbus Lakeview Vikings. Neither team was willing to give up a goal in the game for a 0-0 game at the end of regulation time. Tournament rules do not allow overtime periods, so the game went straight to shootout after the clock ran dry. Lexington scored three in the shootout, kicked by Venus Sanchez, Citlali Prado and Kathy Orozco. Senior goalkeeper Alyssa Winter stopped two of Lakeview’s attempts while the third kicker missed the goal. Winter made nine saves in the regulation game, recording her 10th career shutout.
The Minutemen took a direct approach in letting the rest of the schools know who the conference champion was going to be. The LHS boys put up four unanswered goals in the first half of the game with the Schuyler Warriors in the semifinals and followed them with three in the second half. As is typical with the Minutemen, scoring was shared across the bench as Yoskar Galvan, Alex Cruz, Alex Perez, Miguel Raymundo, Fredy Vargas, Josh Morales and Zeke Lucas each recorded one goal. Assists went to Raymundo, Vargas, Jason Tovar and Harold Pineda. Lexington goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez recorded one save in the semifinal.
The Minutemen met with the York Dukes in the championship game where they put up three goals in the first 40 minutes, scored by Jordy Enamorado, Diego Martinez and a penalty kick by Yoskar Galvan. Enamorado and Galvan scored two of Lexington’s seven goals in the second half. Fredy Vargas, Zeke Lucas and Andres Perez each scored one goal while Luis Mejia scored two. Eduardo Gomez recorded one more save in the LHS shutout over York to take home the Central 10 Conference Championship.
The Lexington soccer teams will be at home on Tuesday, April 20 when they host the Kearney Catholic Stars. The Conference Champions will go head to head with the KCHS boys and girls at the Optimist Sports Complex at 5 p.m.