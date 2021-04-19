Minutemaids win in 3-1 shootout over Lakeview, 01; Minutemen take big clean-sheet win over York, 10-0

AURORA – Conference Champions! The Minutemaids and the Minutemen unified the boys and girls title for LHS on Saturday, April 17 as each team defeated two of their conference foes to take home the honors. The Minutemaids first sealed a 3-0 win over the Northwest Vikings to start their day and moved on to take the conference championship in a 3-1 shootout over the Lakeview Vikings, 1-0. The Minutemen followed the ‘Maids, taking two flawless wins of their own, taking a decisive 7-0 win over the Schuyler Warriors in the semifinals before pounding away a 10-0 victory over the York Dukes for the championship title.

The Minutemaids held the Northwest girls off in the first half of Saturday’s first game, keeping the ball from the Vikings’ more dangerous players. The teams were tied at nil when the Minutemaids reclaimed the pitch with the Northwest girls for the second half.

The LHS girls took advantage of the wind at their backs in the second half and put away three goals, scored by senior Janette Ortiz, freshman Valeria Perez and freshman Ariana Cabrera. Klair Fagot recorded one assist in the game while goalkeeper Alyssa Winter recorded 13 saves and the ninth shutout of her career.