Class D • State Wrestling Championships

Hi-Line senior Conner Schutz, the four-time State Qualifier and three-time medalist, pinned his way to the championship match in Omaha. Starting with two wins on day one, he pinned freshman Gabe Goes of Freeman in 56 seconds and pinned Haydon Olds, the Minatare senior in 3:18 to qualify for the semifinal matches on Thursday. In the second session of Thursday’s matches, Schutz qualified for the Championship match for the second time in his high school career with a 3:36 pin over Hunter Arehart, the Ansley/Litchfield senior. Schutz then looked forward to facing Jestin Bayer, a sophomore from Howells-Dodge for the gold medal. Schutz claimed his gold medal, using Bayer’s momentum to put him on his back for a pin, 20 seconds into the second round. Conner Schutz is the first state wrestling champion in Hi-Line Bulls history.

In the 220 lb. weight class, S-E-M senior Aaron Hernandez took two losses on Wednesday, ending his run. Hernandez took a loss by fall to Burwell junior Tyler Dawe. He won his first consolation match in the first tiebreaker round over Franklin senior Joseph Kahrs, 5-3. Hernandez’s run was ended with a 3:47 loss by fall to senior Chet Wichmann of Palmer.