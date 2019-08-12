Ronald Benton

Ronald Myron Benton, 79, died on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home in Burwell.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at the Burwell Baptist Church in Burwell. Pastor Harry Landaw will officiate.
Ronald Myron was born May 29, 1940, in Burwell. He was the first child of Harold Cole Benton and Eva Florence (Cass) Benton. Ronald had one sister, Mary Pearl Benton.
The first five years of Ron’s life were spent on his father and mother’s ranch 25 miles north of Burwell. At age five his family sold the ranch and moved closer to town.
The following year, his father Harold purchased a truck and starting hauling bales of hay to Lexington. Soon after, they bought a home in Lexington. This is where Ron attended all levels of school and attended the Berean Church. The family became Charter members of this church and Ron sang bass in the choir and was a member of the boy’s quartet. During Ron’s senior year, the quartet was awarded the highest musical award. During Ron’s senior year of high school in 1958, he was a proud member of the football team that went undefeated and won the state championship. Fifty years later, this same team was honored by being placed in the Nebraska High School Football Hall of Fame.
After high school, Ron attended Grace college in Omaha. Ron met Lois Eileen Dyck at Grace and they were married on Aug. 26, 1961. They enjoyed over 55 years of marriage and they had two sons, Randall and Robert.
Ron’s working profession consisted of over 30 years of the trucking transportation industry. Ron was employed as an auditor at Santa Fe Trail Company and was an auditor with Graves/ANR freight systems. He was a Claims Director for Dugan/USF Freightways until 2001. Ron retired in 2001 from the trucking industry and joined the Budget Car Rental agency. He worked for over 18 years at Budget and retired as a driver in 2017.
In 2017 Ron moved back to Burwell to be close to relatives. Still loving to drive, Ron joined the driving team at Burwell Community Memorial Health Center. Ron would drive patrons to various doctors’ appointments in Burwell and other cities around the state. Ron enjoyed the time visiting and talking with the people and learned a lot of the history of Burwell and surrounding communities. Ron was very active as a church deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir member and usher over the years.
Ron is survived by his sister, Mary (Keith) Andrews of Omaha; his two sons, Robert (Lynda) Benton of Ringoes, N. J., and Randy (Denice) Benton of Wichita, Kan., and six grandchildren, Joshua, Triana, Kristina, Trevor, Randall and Valentina.
Ron is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lois Eileen Benton and his parents Harold and Eva Benton.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Cedar Creek Bible Church near Burwell or the Berean Academy in Elbing, Kan.
Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at rblbhome@mac.com.
