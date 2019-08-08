Dennis Wells

Dennis V. Wells, 55, of rural Cairo, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 as the result of a car accident due to a downed tree.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 518 West State Street, Grand Island. The Rev. Father Joe Kadaprayil will officiate. Burial will be at 3:30 PM Tuesday in the Hewitt Cemetery Northwest of Lexington.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Dennis.
Dennis was born on Oct. 16, 1963 at Lexington the son of Jim and Sue (Raetz) Wells. He was the oldest of three children. He was raised on a farm outside of Lexington, attended country school, graduating from Lexington High School class of 1982. He received a Mechanized Ag Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1986.
On June 20, 1987 he was united in marriage to Kimberly Vavrina at Abie. They lived on a farm near Lexington for 13 years before moving to rural Cairo in 2005. Dennis was a professional truck driver, hauling cattle and fuel for many years. Dennis was never afraid of hard work and took great pride in his truck driving career.
On March 15, 1994, their daughter Rachel was born. On Aug. 30, 1996 their second daughter Emily was born. On July 1, 1998 their son Matthew was born. Dennis enjoyed watching his children’s activities whether it was in a gym watching sports or in the show ring at the county fair.
He is a member of the Resurrection Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Some of his enjoyments include attending gun shows, tractor pulls and raising cattle and pigs. He loved working on projects with his family. His greatest love was time spent with his kids and his wife.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kim of Cairo; children, Rachel Wells (Gabe Marentes) of Cairo, Emily Wells (Connor Dethlefs) of Cairo and Matthew Wells of Cairo; his mother and step-father, Sue and Larry Lawrence of Payson, Ariz.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Terry and Dorothy Vavrina of Abie; sisters, Debra (Michael) Bossung of Mesa, Ariz., and Dionne (Steven) Pugh of Gilbert, Ariz.; step-brother, Dereik (Jessie) Hardesty of Kearney; sister-in-law, Lynn (Joe) Hall of David City; brothers-in-law, Rick (Pam) Vavrina of Abie, Randy (Sandy) Vavrina of Abie and Lee Vavrina (Callie Lovell) of David City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Wells, step-brother, David Hardesty and his grandparents.
All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 South Locust, Grand Island, is in charge of arrangements.
