I would really like to retire someday. Someday. Several years ago, as I was setting things up and planning things out with my financial guy, I told him that I wanted to retire at 65. He said, “You mean 67.” I said, “No, 65.” And he said, “No, 67.” So 67 was the plan. Then it seemed like forever away. Now, not so much, at least in years. But in reality, it still seems forever away.

I’m not a crazy spender. Do I buy stuff I don’t need on occasion just because I want it? Yes. But I try not to let that happen often and even when I do, there is still some common sense involved to not spend exorbitant amounts of money foolishly. Do I eat out too often? Most probably so, but again, it’s a burger, not a steak. Still every few months I try to get tough with myself and reign all that back in again.

Still, in today’s economy, the idea of getting ahead financial is difficult. I love my job and it would be great as a second income if I had a partner, but, in all honesty, on my own I don’t bring home much beyond paying the bills. When I am able to start stashing cash away in savings, it seems that within a few months, I’m having to pull out of savings for something that was unexpected. Even my actual retirement account has taken a couple hits with withdrawals. And I’m not spending it on crazy things unless you count medical bills as crazy things.

Am I poor? No. I can pay my bills and I have some savings and I know if there was a crucial emergency, although I would hate to do it, I do have people I could go to that would help. But I was surprised to find out as I started my cancer journey last summer that I did actually qualify for some benefits because I was considered, “working poor”. Crazy, right? I tell you that only because I think a lot of people in our country today are in that same group. And for most of them paycheck to paycheck is a reality and the idea of retirement is a faraway if not impossible dream.

So I try to be vigilant with my budget and spend wisely and occasionally I supplement my dream of retirement by playing an occasional Powerball ticket. You never know. It could happen. And what if it did? I don’t need to win any of those big amounts. In all honesty that would be overwhelming and a bit scary. But I’d sure take a cut or some of the “smaller” winning amounts. I’m not greedy.

So retirement might happen in seven years or maybe it will be longer. Who knows? I mean, I can plan and prepare, but sometimes God just laughs and says, “Nope, I’m sending you down this detour for a while. It’ll be OK though.” Sometimes you just have to go with what the world brings you.

To be honest, retirement to me just means the luxury of being able to go see and spend time with my kids basically whenever I want. No work schedule to work around or vacation day accumulation to worry about. That is the number one goal. And along with the time, money will be required to do that. Other than that, and a few other things I’d like to pursue, I don’t have any big plans once I retire. No sports cars or second homes. No cruises or trips around the world for me. Just spontaneous trips to North Carolina, Mississippi or Nebraska are good enough for me.

Truth be told, retirement, beyond the freedom of time sounds a little boring. Too much time on my hands isn’t a good thing for me. Maybe I should be considering “semi-retirement”. Hmmmm. Work when I want to, don’t when I don’t want to? Any of those jobs available that you know of? I guess I’ve got seven plus years to start researching that. Until then, I will continue enjoying the work I do and the people I work with. I will continue to dream of and plan for retirement whenever it happens. I will scrimp and save, but, let’s be honest, I’ll probably still spend too. But all in good time, it will happen. It won’t be at 65, but hopefully at least close to 67. And that’s a plan I can live with that keeps me sunny side up.