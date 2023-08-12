Sharon Kay Jeffrey, 80, of Colorado Springs, CO, formerly of Lexington, NE died July 30, 2023 at The Gardens Nursing Home.

She was born October 10, 1942 in Columbus, NE to Arthur & Wanda (Dowling) Schack.

Sharon graduated with the class of 1960 from Spencer High School. From there she attended business school in Omaha, NE where she met her husband of 56 yrs, Richard M Jeffrey. 3 children were blessed to this marriage: David, Dennis and Kristina.

The couple lived in Iowa, Nebraska, Florida, Arizona and in 1994 back to Nebraska where they spent their remaining years.

Sharon worked in banking, real estate, as a special Ed para, construction secretary, and spent over 20 years as the church secretary at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington where she was also active in many committees, choir, bell choir, and taught Sunday school.

Many did not know but Sharon had a beautiful voice and a talent for art. She loved to draw and play with watercolors. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling, tennis, playing cards with family and friends and sewing. One of her favorite activities was watching Disney movies with her grandkids when they were small and baking cookies with them.

Survivors are her children; David (Penny) Jeffrey of Ohio, Dennis (Annette) Jeffrey of Pagosa Springs, CO, Kristina (Mike) Nass of Colorado Springs, CO; Sister, Vicki (Greg) Piasecki of Stacy, MN; 6 Grandchildren, Austin (Hope) & Alyssa Jeffrey, Chris (Missy) and Danielle Zambeck and Nate and Alex Nass; 2 great-grandchildren, Austin and Izzy Zambeck; Brother in Law, Pat (Joyce) Jeffrey of Encampment,WY. Also, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard (2018), parents Arthur and Wanda, in-laws Ray and Sofie Jeffrey and many stepbrothers and stepsisters.

Memorials are suggested to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Sharon’s wishes were that her body be cremated. Services will be held at a later date.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.