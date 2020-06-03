Fermin Solache Reyes, 75, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2020 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m.
Mass Of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Matt Koperski, officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to members of a household who live together may be seated together, but maintain six feet of a part of social distance from other parties.
Following the Traditional Funeral Service, Cremation will take place and burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
