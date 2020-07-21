Raymond G. Urban, 73 of Lexington passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. The service will be lived streamed on the Reynolds Love Face Book page.
The family is requesting those in attendance wear their Husker attire.
Interment with military honors will be in the Cozad Cemetery.
Ray was born August 16, 1946 in Loup City, Nebraska to Rudolph and Pauline (Vohnout) Urban.
Ray graduated from Arcadia High School with the class of 1965. After graduation he worked for area farmers until he enlisted in the US Army on February 16, 1966. Ray was honorably discharged from serving his country on February 15, 1968.
Ray was united in marriage to Pam Schmidt and the couple was blessed with two daughters: Tracy and Kami. The couple would later divorce.
Ray moved to Lexington in 1971 and worked for Valley Sales. Ray was united in marriage on December 23, 1982 in Lexington to Sandy Steuben, to this union the couple was blessed with a son, Corey. Ray began working for Cozad Plastics and retired from there in 2010.
Ray was truly an avid Nebraska Cornhusker Fan, enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Ray was the “life of the party” and loved spending time with his family.
He leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Sandy of Lexington, two daughters: Tracy Robinson of Omaha and Kami Ruiz of Omaha, one son, Corey and wife Kayla of Lexington, seven grandchildren: Tabitha Urban, Tayler Dent, Zachary Ruiz, Brooklynn Ruiz, Cadie Robinson, Chloe Urban, and Aspen Urban, one great grandchild, Wrenley Dent, three brothers: Bob and wife Gena of Fremont, Arnold of Leander, Tex, and Louis of Lincoln, two sisters: Joyce Urban of Omaha and Rose and husband Marvin Sorenson of Aurora, one sister-in-law, Celia Urban of Lincoln. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Nancy and two brothers: James and Rudy.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriner’s Hospital or the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.