Philip L. Kopf

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS PHILLIPS ROOKS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA DAWSON FURNAS GOSPER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, BEAVER CITY, CAMBRIDGE, CODELL, COZAD, ELWOOD, GOTHENBURG, HOLLINGER, JOHNSON LAKE, LEXINGTON, OXFORD, PHILLIPSBURG, PLAINVILLE, STOCKTON, AND WILLOW ISLAND.