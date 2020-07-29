Philip L. Kopf, 53 of Buffalo passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. the First Lutheran Church at Buffalo with Pastor Victor Rasmussen, officiating. The service will be streamed on FM 91.1 which will be available near the church. A book signing will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Phil was born January 20, 1967 in Lexington to Dalen and LaVonne (Knaggs) Kopf. Phil graduated with the class of 1985 from Lexington High school.
Phil worked for Larry Mustard, the Snider family, Darr Feedlot and Hal Mustard before he returned to the family farm to ranch and farm. Phil was united in marriage to Jana Braun on August 13, 1994 the couple were blessed with two children: Jessica & Seth.
Working cattle and farming was Phil’s life but his other hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing pitch, roping, camping and worrying about the weather. Phil loved to laugh and loved making people laugh, he was a true “people person”. Just ask anyone. If there was ever anyone needing help, he would always say, “Give me a time and a day, and I’ll be there.” Phil also loved spending time with his family and friends and most recently his granddaughter, Olivia.
Phil leaves to cherish his memory his mother, LaVonne of Buffalo, his wife, Jana of Buffalo, one daughter, Jessica and husband Nick Mares of Lincoln and their daughter, Olivia, one son, Seth and his wife Michaela of Buffalo, two brothers: Jack and wife Marlea of Lincoln and Fred of Overton, sister-in-law Linda Kopf of Buffalo, his mother and father in-law, Al and JoAnn Svajgr of Cozad, sister-in-law Joan and husband Randy Tigges of Carroll, Iowa, brother-in-law, Jeff Svajgr of Omaha, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Phil is preceded in death by his father Dale, brothers Darrell and Robert, and father-in-law Jerry Braun.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Oconto Fire Department, First Lutheran Church At Buffalo or to a 4-H scholarship to be established by the family at a later date.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
